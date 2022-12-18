Cowboys lead Jaguars 21-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys had 39 offensive plays in the first half, and 22 of those came in Jacksonville territory. They scored three touchdowns on five possessions and lead 21-7 at halftime.

Dallas has 223 yards, including 91 rushing, is 4-for-6 on third down and held the ball for 18:47 of the first 30 minutes.

Dak Prescott completed 15 of 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot and had a 1-yard scoring toss to Noah Brown.

CeeDee Lamb has four receptions for 40 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has nine carries for 45 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run, and Tony Pollard has contributed 33 yards on 10 carries.

Tyron Smith started at right tackle in his season debut, the first time he has played the position since his rookie season of 2011, and Jason Peters spelled him some. Peters had not played right tackle since 2005 until last week following Terence Steele‘s season-ending knee injury.

The Jaguars have 152 yards.

Trevor Lawrence went 9-of-15 for 84 yards and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones. Travis Etienne has eight carries for 46 yards but lost a fumble that Donovan Wilson recovered.