Cowboys lose to Jaguars on pick-six in OT, giving Eagles a three-game division lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 4:39 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Two weeks in a row, the Cowboys needed a fourth-quarter comeback against an AFC South team with a losing record. The Cowboys found a way to win against the Texans last week.

They couldn’t get it done on Sunday, all but delivering the NFC East title to the Eagles.

Dak Prescott threw a pick-six to Rayshawn Jenkins with 6:52 remaining in overtime, allowing the Jaguars to pull off an improbable 40-34 win.

The Cowboys, who had a chance to clinch a playoff berth, fell to 10-4 and more importantly are three games behind the Eagles in the division with three games to play. The teams play on Christmas Eve, but Philadelphia now has to win only one of its final three games to win the NFC East.

The Jaguars, now 6-8, remained in the playoff race with the win.

Jacksonville trailed by 17 with 5:21 left in the third quarter. It took the lead with 10:03 remaining in the fourth quarter on Zay Jones‘ third touchdown of the game.

It was one of two lead changes in the fourth quarter before the Jaguars tied it 34-34 on a 48-yard field goal by Riley Patterson on the last play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

It appeared the Cowboys, who last week pulled out a 27-23 win over the Texans on Ezekiel Elliott‘s 2-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal with 41 seconds left, were going to rally for the win again. Noah Brown caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with 3:02 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Dallas a 34-31 lead.

The Jaguars drove to midfield on their next possession, and on first-and-10 with 1:38 left, Lawrence escaped a sack by Sam Williams. Lawrence ducked his head and scrambled for 11 yards, into field goal range, before Jayron Kearse got a hand on the ball to knock it loose. Micah Parsons recovered the fumble for the Cowboys with 1:28 left.

The Cowboys, though, went three-and-out with the Jaguars calling two timeouts and Dallas throwing an incompletion. That gave the ball back to Jacksonville at its own 29 with 1:01 left.

The Jaguars benefited from two replay reviews — one upholding a Christian Kirk catch and another overturning an official’s ruling that Evan Engram had not gotten out of bounds on a 5-yard reception with 12 seconds left — on their final fourth quarter drive. Jones, the Jaguars’ offensive star of the game, caught a 19-yard pass to the Dallas 30 to set up Patterson’s game-tying field goal.

Both teams punted in overtime before the Cowboys got the ball a second time.

Facing third-and-four at his own 47, Prescott tried to hit Noah Brown at the Jacksonville 48. The ball bounced off Brown, and Jenkins cradled the interception before running for a 52-yard score that ended it.

It was Prescott’s second interception of the game, with the Jaguars using Jenkins’ first pick for a 39-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Prescott finished 23-of-30 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence and Jones starred for the Jaguars offense, with Lawrence going 27-of-42 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Jones caught six passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Kirk had six catches for 92 yards, and Marvin Jones had a touchdown catch.

56 responses to “Cowboys lose to Jaguars on pick-six in OT, giving Eagles a three-game division lead

  1. That wild card elimination is right around the corner for Dallas… and to think they have the NFL MVP in defense giving up 40 pts.

  4. Lol! First I want to give jags credit. They will be a force next year.
    But man, the cowboys!! Paper tigers. This team is going nowhere fast. So much for the vaunted doomsday defense part 2. Bwahahaha

  5. Dallas’ OLine is not good. Their DLine is average. Their secondary is banged up. Dak is playing like a rookie. Their are falling apart at the seems.

  8. Anybody that didn’t see this coming spends way too much time watching the know nothing talking heads on TV and the internet. Told you last week to be Cowboys were far too distracted by the Eagles. Now the Eagles couldn’t care about next weeks game. Siri am I may send the second stringers out there and still win by double digits.

  9. On the sidelines, Dak Prescott seemed like he thought the Cowboys should win the game just because he’s Dak Prescott.

  10. Why does Apple randomly change words? No wonder freedom of speech rights are being suppressed

  13. The annual implosion of the Clowns from Dallas is now in effect. No team is so filled with smoke and mirrors than this team. Dakota once again shows he is paid dearly and is worth a ham sammich on a good day. The defense cannot stop the run. The real question will they even get to the playoffs? Imagine the mess if they had actually lost to the Texans.

    And let me slam little Mink Parsons. What a clown.

  15. Soooooo wish we could have seen old Jerrud’s wrinkly face looking like he just took a swig of sour milk after his hot shot QB threw the game LOSING INT! Wonder how he and his boys will try to spiin THIS loss. All week long all we heard from Dallas was how good they were going to do against the Eagles while they took for granted a win against TL and the Jags. Arrogant aholes. So glad they lost…again. Another major embarrassment. What was the Jags record again? I forget. hahahahahaha….

  16. Can we start to talk about how awesome Trevor Lawrence is becoming? Max will likely not be talked about tomorrow but they’re starting to look pretty nice

  18. Cowboys DB’S and safeties suck and couldn’t cover a stop sign. They look lost as opponents haul in bombs. McCarthy is a mediocre coach and they can lose to anybody in first round of playoffs.

  21. All the tv experts picking Dallas to go to the superbowl…dream on! The AFC teams are a lot better than the NFC this year and before the Eagles fans say something, the Eagles have played 2 AFC teams this year and both have losing records.

  22. The Cowboys will never win anything as long as Jerry Jones is in charge. Hope he lives to be 200 hundred years old.

  24. I’m sorry boys fans, but in two weeks you needed a last minute win over the worst team in the league and gave up a ton of points, and this week you play a team with heart but let’s face it going nowhere and lose while giving up 40! I thought Micah understood the game? He said so himself. He didn’t today, he didn’t last week, and he didn’t against the eagles earlier in the year who didn’t even bother to block him. Teams have figured him out, they UNDERSTAND him and his GAME. They know he will tire himself out if you let him. He will make some plays, but he isn’t what most people want to call him which is an MVP type player. He makes nobody around him better period. And Dak…. When Greg Olsen said this is where the cowboys want to be, game on the line and the ball in Dak’s hands I was thinking what? That’s not what they want at all.

    But really your defense had a 17 point lead and blew it. Not what playoff/championship defenses do.

  25. Jerruh said we don’t know the size of the check he would write to win another SB. Looks like he needs to get that checkbook out and start writing!!

  29. Jerry Jones could dig up Vince Lombardi from his grave in North Jersey and the Cowboys would still never win anything.

  30. And the Eagles OL predicted: Parsons was more worried about J. Hurts this week than T. Lawrence. What a clown — and he’s on the perfect team: all hype, no results.

  33. We dem boyz…until Wild Card weekend when they make yet another first round playoff exit…

  35. Come on Cowboys!! Last week the Texans barely won that one now the terrible no good Jags??
    America is loving this!! when the Boys lose we alll win!! LOL please fire the coach.

  36. “ footballistheonlysportthatcounts says:
    December 18, 2022 at 4:52 pm
    All the tv experts picking Dallas to go to the superbowl…dream on! The AFC teams are a lot better than the NFC this year and before the Eagles fans say something, the Eagles have played 2 AFC teams this year and both have losing records”

    You do realize the Eagles are 5-0 against the AFC. 4-0 against the South and the one win against the Steelers which was their only out of conference game that the rest of the BFC East did not play.

  37. They let Jags gain 500 yards and 192 on the ground. I’m give props to Jags and Lawrence. Cowboys have no run defense. People will just shove the ball down their throats. Dak will have to pass a lot and they’ll get crushed in the playoffs.

  38. Same ol song and dance with these cowboys. I was done with them 2 years ago after being a lifelong fan. It’s never going to change and all you fans can keep on taking the same “bus ride” year after year. At some point you’ll get pissed off enough and walk away. Football is so much better just being a fan of lot’s of players on different teams. The cowboys will be one and done, as usual.

  41. Cowboys are too inconsistent in terms of the effort they give each week to be a serious threat to the Eagles. By this time next week the NFC East will be locked up.

  42. Micah Parsons was worried about the wrong quarterback. Eagles were in their heads.

    Said that last week when he made his stupid comments. What’s he ever wion. Certainly never win anything at Penn State.

  43. Thank you Dougie P!!! Woooooo huuuuuu! My man! You know Dougie P will be on Cataldi’s show this week talking bout this win. Typical Dak dallas implosion at the end of a contest. When we win on Xmas eve mark my words, the Cowboys will lose to the Commanders the last game. E A G L E S !Eagles!!!!!

  44. After many years on a leash, the Jaguars are showing their teeth.

    All they needed was a good coach.

  47. Plug-in an accurate QB in the Cowboys lineup and you’ve got a winner. With Dak, they’re mediocre.

  50. High ceilings don’t matter when the floor is full of holes.

    Jerry Jones always overpays for the wrong things.

  51. Dak sucks and so does Zeke good thing they’re wrapped up for years to come right Jerruh? I love it when they lose. Jag’s are looking a lot better lately Good for them.

  52. Jerrah, OBJ on line one. Sez he won’t workout but. pay his price and he’ll get you that Super Bowl.

  53. Could you guys stop using the phrase Paper Tiger? Not every playoff team that loses a regular season game late in the season is what you think they are. It’s used more often than “backed into playoffs” (which isn’t real).

  54. Cowboys always have these huge peaks near the end of seasons and then lay an egg in the playoffs. They dropped the 50+ against the Colts and now have looked flat for two straight weeks. Just like last year they were dominant down the stretch and then laid the egg against the 49ers. That wild card round loss is right around the corner.

  55. Jurrah Jones last Tuesday: “Interception concerns can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game. The definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers. It does not have to include that. ‘Aggressive’ does not.
    ————————
    Jurrah Jones today: 🤬

