Dak Prescott: We have to eliminate the bad and build on the good from today’s loss

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2022, 7:31 PM EST
NFL: DEC 18 Cowboys at Jaguars
Getty Images

After the Cowboys needed a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Texans in Week 14, quarterback Dak Prescott said that he thought the close win over a one-win team would “serve us more” than a blowout because “we’re going to play some tough games as we get going.”

The Cowboys had a tough game this Sunday, but their experience against Houston didn’t seem to help them much. The Jaguars came back from 17 points down in the second half to tie the game and won 40-34 when safety Rayshawn Jenkins returned a Prescott interception for a touchdown in overtime.

After this game, Prescott said he has to “do a better job” but again tried to find silver linings in a disappointing performance for the team.

“This is about momentum right now heading into the postseason,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Sure, we lost but there was a lot of good in this game too so it’s about just continuing to push forward and understanding the men that we have in this locker room and understanding what we’ve done up to this point and the foundation that we’ve laid and just continue to try and grow and get out of these errors. Whether it’s my interceptions or whatever it may be, eliminate the bad, build on the good and create momentum heading into the postseason.”

Sunday’s loss leaves the Cowboys three games back of the Eagles heading into their Christmas Eve game and it is difficult to see them winding up as the NFC East champions given that positioning even with a win next weekend. It would provide some momentum, though, and that may have to suffice for the Cowboys.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Dak Prescott: We have to eliminate the bad and build on the good from today’s loss

  2. The Cowboys are definitely going to go to Tampa and Blow a huge lead in the wildcard round and give Brady one last unforgettable moment. It’s like a train wreck that you see coming from miles away but know that there is nothing that can be done to stop it.

  3. Spoken like a guy who constantly throws picks in big situations. Jerry has to regret this contract. He will never admit it, but Dak is an above average QB that never wins when they need him to. Always a mistake of some kind, which is why you can’t put him in the top 5. I think 8-12. Ahead of him in no order:
    Mahomes
    Allen
    Herbert
    Hurts
    Burrow
    Tua
    Stafford when healthy
    Maybe even Goff.

  4. What? I thought they were going to win the rest of their games when Dak came back.

  5. Prescott is the problem with this team. He doesn’t throw catchable balls – throws short and low, he underthrows and overthrows and he throws behind the receivers causing tipped balls that lead to interceptions. On top of that, he scrambles into the pass rush instead of getting away to buy time. It doesn’t help that McCarthy and Kellen Moore are clueless and the defense has disappeared.

  6. Go ahead and build on all the good from today’s game. You will still lose by 20 to the Eagles.

  7. We all know they will lose in the wildcard round and Dak will blame the refs again.

  9. 3rd down and 7 for the game and this guy does exactly what he always does. Drops back never goes thru his progression and thrys to throw a 40 yard pass with wide open players for a first down. Dak can not read a defense and does not go through his progressions.His best season was when Tony was sitting there showing him what to do. Cooper Rush needs to be the starting QB. This team is never going to be good with Dak as the QB. That’s a fact.

  10. Dak sucks and he ALWAYS has.Jerruh was going to let him walk im pretty sure his son talked him into resigning him and Zeke to those deals. Happy Holidays Everyone!

  12. No truer words spoken from a QB who on his best days (very few) is mediocre. USFL starts in April.

  14. I don’t have a team says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    Spoken like a guy who constantly throws picks in big situations. Jerry has to regret this contract. He will never admit it, but Dak is an above average QB that never wins when they need him to. Always a mistake of some kind, which is why you can’t put him in the top 5. I think 8-12. Ahead of him in no order:
    Mahomes
    Allen
    Herbert
    Hurts
    Burrow
    Tua
    Stafford when healthy
    Maybe even Goff

    ========================================

    Your list was pretty good until you got to Stafford and Goff. Especially Stafford. Looking more washed than Mr. Unlimited.

  16. Maybe the Cowboys should quit eyeing the pie in the sky by worrying about when OBJ will sign with the team and come to terms with their current issues. They lack that ‘killer’ instinct. Anthony Brown going down for the year turned the corner opposite Diggs a mess. They still cant stop the run. Dak under/over throws half his passes. Parsons has disappeared as a rusher. And the play calling gets too cute sometimes. These last 3 games SHOULD have been a cake walk. Instead we had 1 good complete quarter out of the past 12 and that was the 4th against the Colts. Right now this team is lucky we are currently drawing the Bucs in the first round. Anyone else and it would definitely be a first round exit again.

  19. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:12 pm
    I don’t have a team says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    Spoken like a guy who constantly throws picks in big situations. Jerry has to regret this contract. He will never admit it, but Dak is an above average QB that never wins when they need him to. Always a mistake of some kind, which is why you can’t put him in the top 5. I think 8-12. Ahead of him in no order:
    Mahomes
    Allen
    Herbert
    Hurts
    Burrow
    Tua
    Stafford when healthy
    Maybe even Goff

    ========================================

    Your list was pretty good until you got to Stafford and Goff. Especially Stafford. Looking more washed than Mr. Unlimited.
    ——————-
    It depends upon how he looks next season. But you can throw in Jackson in there as well. Plus the upcoming QBs are also better than Dak. Lawrence is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. He’ll be a star. There is no way Dak is top 10.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.