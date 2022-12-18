Dak Prescott: We have to eliminate the bad and build on the good from today’s loss

Getty Images

After the Cowboys needed a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Texans in Week 14, quarterback Dak Prescott said that he thought the close win over a one-win team would “serve us more” than a blowout because “we’re going to play some tough games as we get going.”

The Cowboys had a tough game this Sunday, but their experience against Houston didn’t seem to help them much. The Jaguars came back from 17 points down in the second half to tie the game and won 40-34 when safety Rayshawn Jenkins returned a Prescott interception for a touchdown in overtime.

After this game, Prescott said he has to “do a better job” but again tried to find silver linings in a disappointing performance for the team.

“This is about momentum right now heading into the postseason,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Sure, we lost but there was a lot of good in this game too so it’s about just continuing to push forward and understanding the men that we have in this locker room and understanding what we’ve done up to this point and the foundation that we’ve laid and just continue to try and grow and get out of these errors. Whether it’s my interceptions or whatever it may be, eliminate the bad, build on the good and create momentum heading into the postseason.”

Sunday’s loss leaves the Cowboys three games back of the Eagles heading into their Christmas Eve game and it is difficult to see them winding up as the NFC East champions given that positioning even with a win next weekend. It would provide some momentum, though, and that may have to suffice for the Cowboys.