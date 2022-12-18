Darren Waller’s first catch in his return goes for 25-yard touchdown

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 5:10 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller returned to score his first touchdown since Week 2.

Waller was activated from injured reserve Saturday after injuring his hamstring in Week 5. His first reception in his return went for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Raiders have a 10-3 lead with 5:18 remaining until halftime.

Las Vegas drove 76 yards in 11 plays and now have 159 yards on the day. It scored a field goal on its first drive, with Daniel Carlson hitting a 49-yarder.

Derek Carr has completed 7 of 14 passes for 87 yards.

