Dean Pees out of hospital, will fly home with Falcons

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is not with the team at the Superdome for Sunday’s game, but he will be able to return to Atlanta with the team.

Pees was taken to the hospital before the game because he was injured in a pregame collision with a member of the Saints. The team said he was stable and alert in a statement and updated his condition during the game.

The team said that Pees has been released from the hospital and will fly back with the rest of the team.

As of now, that won’t be a happy flight back. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson‘s second touchdown of the game has the home team up 21-10 in the third quarter.