Derwin James inactive, Bryce Callahan and Sebastian Joseph-Day active for Chargers

Getty Images

With a big matchup between 7-6 teams in the Titans and Chargers, Los Angeles will again be without one of its best defensive players.

Derwin James is officially inactive after he was listed as doubtful for the contest. James is dealing with a quad injury and did not practice all week.

He also missed last week’s victory over the Dolphins.

But the Chargers will have cornerback Bryce Callahan, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins after all three players missed last week’s game. They’re all active.

The rest of Los Angeles’ inactives are running back Sony Michel, receiver Michael Bandy, offensive tackle Storm Norton, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, safety JT Woods, and quarterback Easton Stick.

The Titans had ruled out seven players on Friday, though two subsequently were placed on injured reserve. Tennessee’s inactives are receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Kristian Fulton, cornerback Tre Avery, safety Amani Hooker, guard Jordan Roos, defensive tackle Teair Tart, and defensive lineman Denico Autry.