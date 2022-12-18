Deshaun Watson on first Browns home game: Special to win, many more to come

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2022, 10:50 AM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March, but his 11-game suspension to open the year meant they had to wait until Saturday afternoon to see him play a home game.

Watson said “you could feel the energy in the air” during the pregame warmups and it remained in effect throughout the 13-3 win over the Ravens.

“It was fun. It was great,” Watson said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “It was a great, fun game on the lake, especially in the fourth quarter when [the snow] started coming down and swirling around. . . . It was fun to be out there. My first home game was a victory and it was special. Many more to come.”

Watson went 18-of-28 for 161 yards and a touchdown while also running six times for 22 yards. It was the crispest of his three games since returning to action for the first time since 2020 and he said that he feels like his game “is coming back each and every week.” His next outing will be against the Saints in the Browns’ final home game of the regular season.

2 responses to “Deshaun Watson on first Browns home game: Special to win, many more to come

  1. Can’t cheer for a team that has a sexual predator as their QB. Can’t respect an organization and fan base that overlooks this because he is decent at a GAME!

