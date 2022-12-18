Eagles improve to 13-1 with win over Bears

Getty Images

The Eagles are cruising to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

A 25-20 win in Chicago today improved Philadelphia’s record to 13-1 and made it all but certain that the Eagles will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. They haven’t officially clinched it, but the rest of the NFC has no realistic chance of catching them. The road to the Super Bowl goes through Philadelphia.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two early interceptions but still had a strong game overall, topping 300 passing yards and also running for three touchdowns. Both of the Eagles’ top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, had well over 100 receiving yards.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did what he has done so often this season: He made spectacular plays with his legs, but was inconsistent as a passer and struggled to deal with the pass rush. Fields did reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season, a milestone only two quarterbacks — Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson — had reached previously in NFL history.

The Bears are going nowhere in the playoffs, but the big question facing them is whether Fields can get more consistent as a passer while continuing to make big plays as a runner. They’d love to see him become the kind of quarterback that Hurts has become this year.