Falcons close within 14-10 early in third quarter

Getty Images

It looked like Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw his first NFL interception on the first play of the second half on Sunday, but a review bailed him out.

Saints cornerback Alonte Taylor was ruled out of bounds before the turnover and the Falcons were able to maintain possession. Tyler Allgeier made sure that worked out well for them.

Allgeier ran 43 yards to get the Falcons into the red zone and then had two more runs for 11 yards, including a five-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point cut the Saints’ lead to 14-10 with just under 11 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Allgeier now has 10 carries for 107 yards on the day and the Falcons’ offensive game plan will likely be featuring as much of him as possible with the team struggling to move the ball through the air.