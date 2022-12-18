Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller back for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders will have more offensive firepower at their disposal against the Patriots on Sunday.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have been activated from injured reserve. Both players were designated for return earlier this week and they were officially activated after practicing with the team for three days.

Renfrow has been out since Week Nine with an oblique injury while Waller’s hamstring injury has kept him out since Week Five. The two players combined to catch 158 passes in 2021, but have just 37 catches in their 11 combined appearances this season.

The Raiders waived wide receiver DJ Turner and tight end Jacob Hollister to make room on the active roster. They also elevated tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Jordan Meredith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.