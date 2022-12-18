Isiah Pacheco fumble leads to Davis Mills touchdown run, Texans lead Chiefs 14-7

Getty Images

For the second straight week, the Texans are giving a team that may play deep into January all it can handle.

Houston leads Kansas City 14-7 with 9:19 left in the second quarter.

The Chiefs had just gotten the ball back after a Texans punt when a turnover helped Houston regain the scoreboard advantage. Running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled after running right into the back of offensive lineman Andrew Wylie on the first play of the drive. Defensive back Desmond King picked up the loose ball and brought it to Kansas City’s 17-yard line.

It was the second critical mistake of the game for Pacheco, who looked like he missed a key protection in the first quarter that led to Patrick Mahomes getting sacked.

After Jeff Driskel tossed an incomplete pass on first down, Davis Mills came in and was looking to throw on second down. But he was able to escape the pocket and darted down the left side of the field for a 17-yard touchdown run to give Houston the lead.

It was the second rushing touchdown of Mills’ young career.