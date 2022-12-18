Jaguars cut Cowboys’ lead to 14-7 on Zay Jones’ touchdown catch

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 1:56 PM EST
The Jaguars needed to stop the bleeding, and they did.

They put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive after falling behind 14-0. Zay Jones closed it out with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville trails 14-7 with 7:45 remaining in the second quarter.

The Jaguars lost a fumble on their first possession of the day, with Travis Etienne Jr. losing control of the handoff from Lawrence, and punted on their second. The Cowboys, meanwhile, put together back-to-back scoring drives.

Lawrence now is 7-of-9 for 64 yards and a touchdown.

