Jaguars take advantage of Dak Prescott interception to close to within 27-24

The Cowboys seemingly had the game in hand, up 27-10 in the third quarter. Now, it seems out of control.

The Jaguars have scored two touchdowns in the past 2:34 to close to within 27-24.

Zay Jones beat Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph on a double move with Joseph biting on the stutter. Jones caught the 59-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence for a quick touchdown. It was Jones’ second touchdown in the game, and he now has four catches for 87 yards.

Lawrence has had his hand looked at a couple of times in the second half, but it doesn’t seem to be bothering him. He has thrown for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars got the ball back 1:04 later when Dak Prescott was picked by safety Rayshawn Jenkins on a pass intended for Dalton Schultz. The Jaguars had an illegal block on the return but still started at the Dallas 39.

Jamal Agnew ran for 30 and three plays later Marvin Jones caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence.

The Cowboys have some injury issues on defense.

The Cowboys have lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the day. Vander Esch injured his neck in the first half. It is concerning because Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries.

The Cowboys list defensive end Dorance Armstrong as questionable to return. Armstrong injured his knee with 7:15 left in the third quarter when his cleat appeared to get stuck in the ground. He is in the training room being examined.

The Jaguars list right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) as questionable to return.