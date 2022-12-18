Jakobi Meyers thought he saw an open Mac Jones on final play: I was trying to be a hero, I guess

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 9:33 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The moment Jakobi Meyers decided to throw the ball back to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation is the moment the Patriots receiver’s name joined a notorious list in NFL history.

Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones caught what was ruled a fumble and ran 48 yards to the end zone, stiff-arming Mac Jones to the ground along the way. Chandler Jones’ touchdown came on the final play to give the Raiders an improbable 30-24 win.

“Just trying to do too much. Trying to be a hero, I guess,” Meyers said, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “I ain’t see dude back there, tried throwing the ball. I just was doing too much. I should’ve went down with the ball.”

Meyers joined Jim Marshall, Joe Pisarcik, Dwayne Rudd, Leon Lett, Tony Romo and D.J. Moore, among others, with a costly miscue forever remembered.

The Patriots were three seconds from going into overtime when running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 23 yards before lateraling to Meyers. Meyers ran backward before trying to throw it back across the field to Mac Jones.

The plan, Meyers said, was to “just run the ball, go down and go to overtime,” but Meyers “got the ball and tried to make a play.”

Meyers, with tears in his eyes, answered question after question about the play. He repeatedly accepted responsibility for the Patriots’ inexplicable loss.

“It ain’t even about Rhamondre. Once he gives it to me, I’m smart enough to know the score was tied and go down with it,” Meyers said. “Whether he gave me the ball or not – he gave it to me because he trusts me. I’ve just got to be smarter with it.”

Meyers vowed to learn from his mistake and “be better for next time.”

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Jakobi Meyers thought he saw an open Mac Jones on final play: I was trying to be a hero, I guess

  2. As much as I don’t like the Pats, I just feel bad about this whole thing for Meyers. Even the best players make mistakes. These guys aren’t computers, and that was all split-second stuff. In the age of social media, these kinds of blunders are so much more glaring.

    A bad decision, of course. But what player hasn’t made a few of those?

  6. i feel bad for the kid but definitely dont feel bad for our friend tb6 or the pats as a whole…karma gods finally showing up

  8. I’m skeptical, that has Patricia written all over it, don’t take the fall for your moron coach Jakobi

  9. He is their most reliable and consistent guy on offense outside of Stevenson and but they both do this. Odd.

  10. Even if Mac Jones was open…..did Meyers thing Jones would juke his way 60 yards into the end zone?

  11. Tried to be a hero by throwing it to the least athletic guy on the field. I bet Mac regularly trips walking on flat ground

  13. “Brain lock” or “brain freeze”.
    Happens to everyone at one time or another.
    Most people don’t have it happen to them in front of millions of people. And…he’s supposed to be coached to know better than that.

  15. Mark Sanchez is officially off the hook for the Butt Fumble being the most embarrassing play in NFL history.

  17. Even if Mac Jones was open, what’s he going to do with the ball at midfield with no time left?

  18. Feel bad for the kid, he was trying. Made a mistake and owned up to it. Expensive price to pay for a lesson, doubt he’ll do that again. Shouldn’t have even been that close though. Worst review ever. Definitely wasn’t a touchdown. Seems like more games than ever have bogus calls in them.

  19. I have never seen a professional football player look more like a toddler than Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones.

  20. Mature way of taking accountability. Stevenson had a monster game, but I admit I wasn’t sure why he lateralled the ball.

    It still doesn’t explain how they reviewed the Cole play which was a clear incompletion and still have the arrogance to claim there wasn’t evidence.

  22. Even if Mac Jones was open, what’s he going to do with the ball at midfield with no time left?
    ___________
    Rip off his helmet and scream at the officials.

  23. 388bigdaddy says:
    December 18, 2022 at 9:50 pm
    Mark Sanchez is officially off the hook for the Butt Fumble being the most embarrassing play in NFL history.

    11Rate This

    —————-

    That’s pretty funny. I’d put running into someone’s butt for no reason above Jim Marshall running the wrong way.

    This is nowhere near the worst. The Buttfumble is so good, it has a name.

    Joe Pisaecik handing off to Csonka instead of a kneel down? Another bad one.

    This was a dumb choice but nowhere near a fumble where someone runs into a large man’s behind. Running into a bum is way funnier than a blunder of a bad lateral.

    Poor Jets fans. So desperate. lol

  25. Chandler Jones’ stiff arm of Mac Jones will be seen and replayed for decades to come. That is now part of Mac’s legacy

  26. This thread is so rich.

    So Pats’ fans who have benefited from every BS call for the last 20 years, now cry like a jilted 13 year old over their own stupidity.

    I think I will stay up extra late to lather in the salty tears.

    Your coach isn’t some kind of genius.

    You won’t win a SB in your life time.

    The NFL has moved on.

  27. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    December 18, 2022 at 9:57 pm
    I have never seen a professional football player look more like a toddler than Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones.

    —————————————————————-

    Mac Jones – “Please Mister Jones just go down. I’ve had a rough nite and you running past me into the end zone for a TD is just going to make things worse.”

  28. Chandler Jones’ stiff arm of Mac Jones will be seen and replayed for decades to come. That is now part of Mac’s legacy
    ____________
    His weekly tantrums are becoming a part of it as well. Hard to believe so many teams passed on him.

  29. In his press conference, Coach Belichick conceded that there was a mistake on the final play, but was reluctant to elaborate further.

  30. menlow13 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 9:54 pm
    Even if Mac Jones was open, what’s he going to do with the ball at midfield with no time left?
    He could have attempted a drop kick for the win!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.