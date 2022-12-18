Jakobi Meyers thought he saw an open Mac Jones on final play: I was trying to be a hero, I guess

Getty Images

The moment Jakobi Meyers decided to throw the ball back to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation is the moment the Patriots receiver’s name joined a notorious list in NFL history.

Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones caught what was ruled a fumble and ran 48 yards to the end zone, stiff-arming Mac Jones to the ground along the way. Chandler Jones’ touchdown came on the final play to give the Raiders an improbable 30-24 win.

“Just trying to do too much. Trying to be a hero, I guess,” Meyers said, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “I ain’t see dude back there, tried throwing the ball. I just was doing too much. I should’ve went down with the ball.”

Meyers joined Jim Marshall, Joe Pisarcik, Dwayne Rudd, Leon Lett, Tony Romo and D.J. Moore, among others, with a costly miscue forever remembered.

The Patriots were three seconds from going into overtime when running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 23 yards before lateraling to Meyers. Meyers ran backward before trying to throw it back across the field to Mac Jones.

The plan, Meyers said, was to “just run the ball, go down and go to overtime,” but Meyers “got the ball and tried to make a play.”

Meyers, with tears in his eyes, answered question after question about the play. He repeatedly accepted responsibility for the Patriots’ inexplicable loss.

“It ain’t even about Rhamondre. Once he gives it to me, I’m smart enough to know the score was tied and go down with it,” Meyers said. “Whether he gave me the ball or not – he gave it to me because he trusts me. I’ve just got to be smarter with it.”

Meyers vowed to learn from his mistake and “be better for next time.”