Jets tie Lions 10-10 before halftime

The Jets fell behind early in Sunday’s game against the Lions, but they’ve drawn even at the half.

Quarterback Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Jeff Smith for a 50-yard gain in the final minute of the second quarter to set up a Greg Zuerlein field goal on the final play before halftime. Zuerlein’s kick tied the score 10-10 at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson also has a 40-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah and a 33-yard completion to Garrett Wilson in his first start since being benched after Week 11. He is 8-of-14 for 185 yards overall, but the Jets have also allowed a couple of sacks that have stalled their offensive momentum.

The Lions drove 74 yards over eight minutes on their first possession of the day, but the Jets stuffed four running plays to keep them out of the end zone. Kalif Raymond returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown after the ensuing Jets drive and the Lions offense has not been nearly as productive since that point.

They had one more drive inside the red zone, but a pair of holding penalties forced them to settle for a field goal. Jared Goff is 12-of-20 for 119 yards and running back D'Andre Swift has five carries for 38 yards to lead the running attack.