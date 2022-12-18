Justin Fields injured, misses one play while Bears turn to Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

The Bears are trying to come from behind in the fourth quarter today against the Eagles, and they’re doing it without quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields was injured on a running play, initially started limping back to the huddle, but then went to the ground and needed help to get off the field.

On the sideline the Bears’ medical staff appeared to be treating a hamstring or calf injury. He then walked to the locker room, without any assistance but with a limp.

Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman is now in. He threw one pass, a third-down incompletion, before the Bears punted.

UPDATE: Fields missed just one play and returned to the game.