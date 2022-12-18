Justin Jefferson inches ahead of Calvin Johnson’s record pace

Getty Images

When former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell became head of the Vikings, receiver Justin Jefferson got excited. After generating great numbers during two years in a ho-hum offensive system, Jefferson could break out as Minnesota’s answer to Cooper Kupp.

And Jefferson has.

Currently, he’s on pace to do what Kupp nearly did in 2021. Jefferson, with 1,623 receiving yards in 14 games, is on pace for 1,970 for the season.

Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson set the record a decade ago, with 1,964.

Against the Colts on Saturday, Jefferson caught 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. He earned every yard, routinely battling against former NFL defensive player of the year, Stephon Gilmore.

And, yes, Johnson did it in a 16-game season. And, yes, the season now has 17 games in it. That will also be the case when the season inevitably expands to 18 games.

Regardless, the record is the record. Jefferson has a chance to set it. At his current pace through 14 games, he will. Barely.