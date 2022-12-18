Kyle Dugger’s pick-six of Derek Carr gives Patriots their first touchdown

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 6:01 PM EST
The Raiders have blown their four previous double-digit halftime leads. They are not starting out the second half on a high note today after leading 17-3 at halftime.

Kyle Dugger‘s pick-six of Derek Carr has drawn the Patriots within 17-10 of the Raiders with 12:07 remaining in the third quarter. It was the sixth non-offensive touchdown for the Patriots this season, which leads the league.

Dugger read the play, breaking on Carr’s attempted throw to Davante Adams and walked into the end zone from 16 yards out.

It was Dugger’s first interception since Week 6.

Carr now is 9-of-19 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and the pick.

11 responses to “Kyle Dugger’s pick-six of Derek Carr gives Patriots their first touchdown

  3. the Pats will have to win with defense, McCorkle is 8/18 for 56 yds half way thru the 3rd. Not starting QB numbers.

  7. tedmurph says:
    December 18, 2022 at 6:19 pm
    I think it’s time Mac Jones shut his mouth and made a play.
    Yup he’s getting on my nerves.

  8. Mac Jones thru more than 3 quarters: 2.7 yards per pass attempt

    Whether that’s 100% his fault or not… unacceptable.

  9. He’s handcuffed by the ridiculous Patricia, but he’s still terrible. He hasn’t earned the right to squawk, whine and cry after every play.

  10. He hasn’t earned the right to squawk, whine and cry after every play.
    He plays for New England, it’s a prerequisite.

