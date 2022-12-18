Kyle Dugger’s pick-six of Derek Carr gives Patriots their first touchdown

Getty Images

The Raiders have blown their four previous double-digit halftime leads. They are not starting out the second half on a high note today after leading 17-3 at halftime.

Kyle Dugger‘s pick-six of Derek Carr has drawn the Patriots within 17-10 of the Raiders with 12:07 remaining in the third quarter. It was the sixth non-offensive touchdown for the Patriots this season, which leads the league.

Dugger read the play, breaking on Carr’s attempted throw to Davante Adams and walked into the end zone from 16 yards out.

It was Dugger’s first interception since Week 6.

Carr now is 9-of-19 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and the pick.