Lions get late TD, knock off Jets 20-17

The Jets and Lions didn’t do a lot of scoring for the first 55 minutes of Sunday’s game, but they made up for it in the final five minutes.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a one-yard touchdown with 4:41 left to play to give the Jets their first lead of the afternoon, but a defense that had not allowed the Lions offense to score a touchdown all day finally broke. Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit tight end Brock Wright for a short pass on a third-and-one and Wright turned it into a 51-yard score to put the Lions back in front 20-17 with 1:49 left to play.

Wilson was able to move the Jets to midfield, but a sack by John Cominskey made life more difficult. Wilson avoided the pass rush on a fourth-and-18 play and hit Elijah Moore for a 20-yard gain to set up a 58-yard field goal with one second left. Zuerlein missed the kick badly, however, and the Lions held on for the win.

The victory moves the Lions to 7-7 and keeps them very much in the playoff hunt. They will be in Carolina next week to keep the push alive.

The chances of doing so will be improved by a crisper offensive performance. The Lions were gifted great field position by a Wilson interception early in the second half, but settled for a field goal after losing one yard on three plays and only had 118 second half yards before Wright broke free.

Wilson’s return to the starting lineup had some high points — two touchdown passes to tight end C.J. Uzomah and a 50-yarder to Jeff Smith to set up a field goal at the end of the first half — but the interception and three punts helped waste another strong outing for the Jets defense. He finished 18-of-35 for 317 yards and the running game never got going for the home team.

The Jets have a short week before facing the Jaguars on Thursday. At 7-7, they probably can’t lose that one and hold any realistic hope of advancing to the playoffs. That record might not have looked too bad at the start of the year, but going from 7-4 to here has been a painful slide for the AFC East club.

  1. First the Dolphins and now the Jets? It seems like every team that won the AFC East in October and was headed to the Super Bowl has been having a rough December….

  4. What have I been telling the world?! The FUTURE of FOOTBALL is The DETROIT LIONS!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  5. It was an ugly dog, but this Lions fan will take it.

    The media will focus on Jared Goff’s pedestrian numbers and dismiss him as they always do, but that Jets defense is the truth. We’re lucky to get the win.

  6. Jets should have smashed the Lions this game and would have if not for Zach Wilson. Still though the Lions are a lot more resilient than they once were. Old school Lions would have panicked giving up that late lead. Dan Campbell definitely should be the Lions coach for the next five years at least just to see where they go.

  7. Would love to see the Lions in post season. They are capable of making life miserable for any team.

  9. As just a football fan in general, I’m rooting for the Lions to get into the playoffs. Their fanbase deserves it. The Lions are playing meaningful games in December. Good for them!!

