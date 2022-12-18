Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes big TD catch, but Chiefs trail Texans 14-13 at halftime

Getty Images

Once again, the Texans are giving a team all it can handle.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown just before halftime, but Harrison Butker missed his third extra point of the season. That kept the Texans in the lead at the break, 14-13.

Kansas City started its last drive before the half at its own 3-yard line with a hold assessed on a Houston punt. But Patrick Mahomes threw across his body on third-and-5 from the Kansas City 8 to find tight end Travis Kelce for a 14-yard gain. Kelce was hit with a penalty for unnecessary roughness — he pushed back a defender who was standing over him — but the Chiefs were still able to get into Houston territory just a few plays later.

The next third down the club faced was third-and-goal at the Houston 4, and Mahomes found a diving Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the right side for a touchdown.

Butker missed his extra point wide left.

Mahomes finished the first half 17-of-22 passing for 164 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Jerick McKinnon has 11 yards on a pair of carries, but he’s been even more effective catching out of the backfield. He’s hauled in all five of his targets for 60 yards with a 20-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Part of the reason the Texans are leading is an Isiah Pacheco fumble deep in K.C. territory early in the second quarter. Houston recovered it and quarterback Davis Mills ran in a 17-yard touchdown.

Mills also hit tight end Teagan Quitoriano with an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He’s 6-of-17 passing for 70 yards.

Jeff Driskel has also been in at QB, going 2-of-3 for 8 yards. He’s also rushed for 9 yards.

Royce Freeman has 28 yards on five carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

Barring a surprise onside kick, the Chiefs will have a chance to double up, as they get the ball first in the second half.