Marquise Brown active for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have wide receiver Marquise Brown in the lineup on Sunday.

Brown was listed as questionable due to an illness, but he avoided the inactive list for the matchup with the Broncos.

Cornerback Byron Murphy, cornerback Marco Wilson, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, defensive lineman Zach Allen, and quarterback David Blough won’t play.

There weren’t any major question marks for the Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out along with wide receivers Kendall Hinton and Courtland Sutton on Friday, which left five players listed as questionable.

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones went on injured reserve, but linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder, illness), and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder, back) will all play.

Offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are inactive.