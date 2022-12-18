Matt Ryan: I’ve played long enough to know anything can happen

Getty Images

The Vikings’ comeback from being down 33-0 to beating the Colts on Saturday was the biggest comeback in NFL history, but the unprecedented change of fortunes probably felt familiar to one Indianapolis player.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was also on the wrong side of the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history. Ryan and the Falcons led the Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, but wound up losing 34-28 in overtime and Ryan’s postgame comments referenced the fact that he’d been down a similar road in the past.

“I’ve played in this league a long time to know that a lot of different things can happen,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Anything can happen. You just have to keep your head down and keep going and find ways to make plays when they present themselves. It’s not much. It’s a handful of plays in a game. It’s three or four plays from an offensive perspective that we’ve got to find ways to execute, and it’s a win. We just didn’t make them.”

The Colts also gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, so Ryan didn’t have to reach too far back into the archives for another example of how quickly one of his teams fell apart. They’ll have three more chances to show that they’re capable of finishing out a win, but nothing about this season should provide any confidence that the Colts will actually do it.