Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2022, 5:46 PM EST
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury.

Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t have any details but referenced that history when discussing his concern about the linebacker’s condition.

“I’m concerned, obviously,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think everybody is concerned based on his history. Miss him? Look at the way he played last week. He was a huge factor.”

Vander Esch came into Sunday with 90 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 13 starts.

1 responses to “Mike McCarthy: Everybody is concerned about Leighton Vander Esch’s injury

  1. Why is he still playing? He is obviously not built to play professional football in that position. What exactly is Mink Parson’s excuse for tepid play this season?

