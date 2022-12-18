Mike McDaniel: I was concerned with safety when ice balls were flying at people’s heads

Getty Images

Bills fans were throwing so many snowballs on the field that the officials threatened to call a penalty on the home team on Saturday night, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it created a safety concern.

According to McDaniel, Dolphins players were getting hit not just with snow but with ice, and the officials needed to act.

“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald. ”I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit. It’s whatever.”

Once the announcement was made in the stadium that the Bills could get a 15-yard penalty if fans continued throwing snow on the field, the fans mostly stopped. It would be unfortunate if a team got a penalty because of a fan’s actions, but the threat of a penalty may be the only thing that can stop it.