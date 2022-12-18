NFL 2022 Week 15 early inactives: Chris Jones active for Chiefs

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Chiefs had a couple of questionable players on their final injury report of the week and both of them are going to be in the lineup against the Texans on Sunday.

A report on Sunday morning indicated that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will return to action after missing three games with a hamstring injury and that was confirmed when he avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Defensive tackle Chris Jones was also missing from that list.

Jones did not practice on Friday because of an illness, but he’s good to go for the Chiefs as they try to wrap up a seventh straight division title with a win.

Chiefs at Texans

Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Nico Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, CB Steven Nelson, LB Garret Wallow, OL Kenyon Green, TE O.J. Howard

Lions at Jets

Lions: G Kayode Awosika, LB Derrick Barnes, DL Michael Brockers, RB Craig Reynolds, QB Josh Dobbs, G Ross Pierschbascher, DL Austin Bryant

Jets: QB Mike White, DT Quinnen Williams, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert, RB James Robinson, CB Brandin Echols

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Payton Turner, RB Dwayne Washington, DB PJ Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd

Steelers at Panthers

Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett, CB Josh Jackson, LB Myles Jack, G Kendrick Green, DT Jonathan Marshall

Panthers: S Juston Burris, T Larnel Coleman, DE Amare Barno

Eagles at Bears

Eagles: S Reed Blankenship, QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, OL Sua Opeta, OL Josh Sills, DE Janarius Robinson

Bears: WR Chase Claypool, WR N'Keal Harry, TE Trevon Wesco, T Larry Borom, CB Justin Layne, G Ja'Tyre Carter, QB Tim Boyle

Cowboys at Jaguars

Cowboys: TE Jake Ferguson, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier

Jaguars: LB Travon Walker, WR Kendric Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon