NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Bengals lead AFC North, Titans fading in AFC South

Getty Images

The Bengals have surged into first place in the AFC North, but the Titans’ lead in the AFC South is slipping away.

Those are two of the big takeaways of a busy Sunday in the AFC playoff race, which also saw the Chiefs clinch the AFC West.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 16:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Bills (11-3) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

2. Chiefs (11-3) Clinched the AFC West.

3. Bengals (10-4) One-game lead in the AFC North.

4. Titans (7-7) One-game lead in the AFC South.

5. Ravens (9-5) If they win out, they win the AFC North.

6. Chargers (8-6) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

7. Dolphins (8-6) Still have a one-game lead for the final wild card spot.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Patriots (7-7) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

9. Jets (7-7) Playoff hopes are fading fast.

10. Jaguars (6-8) If they win out, they win the AFC South.

11. Raiders (6-8) Sunday’s win over the Patriots was a fantastic finish, but likely too late to make a difference in the playoff race.

12. Browns (6-8) They’re not going to the playoffs, but they impacted the playoff race by beating the Ravens.

13. Steelers (6-8) Still trying to avoid Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

14. Colts (4-9-1) Worst meltdown in NFL history ended their slim playoff hopes.

15. Broncos (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Texans (1-12-1) Mathematically eliminated.