On Our Way Home: Chapter Fourteen

Anthony Zych

Joseph’s face stayed in his phone until we got home. I noodled through various ideas on what we could get for Linda while I steered and braked and accelerated and braked and steered the Subaru. It’s one thing for her to understand I’d been too busy to shop. It’s quite another for the kids to have nothing for their mother. I was the only one who would be able to fix that problem.

I hated this feeling. In all our time together, I rarely knew what to get her. Even when we were dating. I still recall stumbling through the mall, sweaty and anxious, searching for the right gift for her birthday just weeks after we’d started doing whatever we were doing that became something more than that. It couldn’t be too nice. It couldn’t be too simple. It couldn’t be too presumptuous. It couldn’t be too unfamiliar. I couldn’t remember what I’d ultimately gotten her that day. I couldn’t forget the feeling of searching in vain, of eventually settling for anything if only to end the experience of looking.

Now, all these years later, those same old sensations began to creep in again. I racked my brain for anything she may have mentioned. Either she hadn’t said anything or I hadn’t been listening. Or both. Probably both. We’d drifted over the years, the wants and necessities of three kids creating a void, or filling one that already existed. We took no time to work on us. I took no interest in it. I didn’t know much about who she had become. She didn’t know much about me. And now I had to figure something out quickly, on top of everything else that was going on.

I thought of the old man. Part of me wanted to ask him for advice. It was a strange feeling. I pushed it down while I pulled myself out of the Subaru. Maybe I’d find a way to finagle some guidance from Linda as to something sufficient that I could buy between early Saturday afternoon and Sunday night.

Linda and Macy had kept baking their cookies. The dog hung around, waiting for anything that accidentally or otherwise may have made its way to the ground. I’d tried for months to get the kids not to give Buster anything other than his own food. I would have had better luck getting Buster not to give the kids anything other than their own food. He didn’t bark or yelp or do anything other than sit there, watching and waiting and silently hoping for the opportunity to snatch something he assumed would be the most delicious morsel he’d ever encountered. He was determined and focused and diligent in his quest for a piece of pizza crust or a chunk of chicken. I admired the dog’s resolve. Except when he resolved to throw a paw into my crotch.

“Hi Daddy!” Macy said, youthful interest in her father still robust and authentic. “We made cookies. Lotsth and lotsth of cookies. Do you want one?”

“In a little bit,” I said. She made me smile. She always made me smile. I usually always needed it.

“Macy, do you remember Daddy’s favorite?” Linda said to her.

“Sthnickerdoodle!” she shouted, stiffening her body to make herself heard by anyone inclined to hear what she had to say, or not.

I scanned the trays and inspected the cookies. The aroma from the various options blended together into that beautiful, comprehensive odor of a bakery, with all the great smells coming together in a cluster of flour and sugar and eggs and chocolate and frosting. I inhaled deeply through my nose and exhaled slowly through my mouth. It was calming.

“Are you counting to ten, Daddy?”

“No, Honey,” I said, smiling at her while also regretting I’d ever told her about that stupid anger-management device I’d learned from my own father. “It just smells really good in here.”

“Maybe it does now, but Busthter has been farting,” Macy said.

“Macy!” Linda said to her as she worked on the next batch of dough.

“That’sth not a sthwear jar. Daddy, fart isn’t a sthwear jar, is it? That’sth not the real ‘F’ word, is it?”

My eyes narrowed.

“What do you know about the real ‘F’ word?”

She rolled her eyes at me from behind her glasses, exaggerating the movement.

“Everybody knows about the real ‘F’ word, Daddy.”

Linda didn’t stop what she was doing.

“Macy, do you say the real ‘F’ word?”

“Never,” she said. “That’sth a definite sthwear jar.” She turned to me. “Daddy, I never sthaid the real ‘F’ word. Trustht me.”

“I believe you,” I said as I kept watching Linda, her thin fingers, delicate but strong, working on the dough and preparing to put another batch in the oven. She didn’t notice my eyes on her like she would have years ago, when it was just the two of us. Buster saw an opening to snatch a cookie from the edge of the island and Macy ran after him, as if she was going to retrieve it and return it to the spot it previously held at the corner of the rack.

“Do you need me to do anything today?” I said to Linda.

“I’ve done everything,” she said, again without looking up. We’d argued in the past about her tendency to insist on doing everything and to reserve the right to complain that she’d had to do everything. I didn’t want to revisit that subject, at least not now.

“I’ve been busy the past few weeks.”

She finally shot me a glance, before shrugging her shoulders a bit.

“You’re always busy.”

“But I’ve been more busy than usual. I’ve had a trial.”

“Trial, no trial. Whatever. You’re always busy. And that’s fine.”

“I don’t want anything,” I said. “I hope you didn’t get me anything.”

She looked up at me without saying anything.

“I mean it,” I said.

“Right.”

“I have plenty of ties.”

She shook her head.

“You don’t get ties. And you know it. Seriously, John, I know why you’re saying this. I don’t need anything.”

“What are you talking about?”

“That’s why you said it. You don’t want anything so you won’t feel bad about not getting me anything.”

I tried to act indignant. It wasn’t convincing. I can’t even remember what I said. It probably was just a stream of grunts. They subsided. I knew what I was going to say next, that any effort to keep the words inside would have been pointless.

“Is there anything you want?” I said.

“It’s way too late to start shopping, John. Way too late.”

This time, my indignation was a bit more convincing.

“No, it’s not. There’s still time.”

“Where are you going? The mall? The grocery store? How about U-Sav-Plentee?”

“Funny,” I said.

“There’s definitely nothing I’d want that you’d be able to get tonight or tomorrow,” she said. “And I don’t want a bunch of candy. I don’t need it.” She glanced at my midsection, hidden poorly inside the sweatshirt I’d found after I rolled out of bed. “You don’t need it, either.”

“Now we’re fat shaming?”

“You’re not fat,” she said. “Not yet. But you’re getting there. My bigger concern is your health. It wouldn’t be very good if you dropped dead.”

I didn’t say anything for a while. She worked on putting thick white globs of goo on the racks while I stood there.

“Do you really mean that?” I eventually said.

“Mean what, John?”

“It wouldn’t be good if I dropped dead.”

She slammed her palms onto the island. Two clouds of flour went airborne.

“You got me, John. You figured me out. I hope you drop dead. I want your insurance money. In fact, if you don’t drop dead, maybe I’ll hire someone to make you drop dead.”

“OK,” I said. “I get the point.”

“Why would that thought even enter your mind, much less come out of your mouth?”

“I don’t know.” I was embarrassed I’d said it. Until she continued.

“The kids need you.”

“The kids? How about you?”

“How about me, John? That’s a great question, how about me?”

“I’m confused.”

“You don’t appreciate me. You don’t care about me.”

“That’s a crock.”

“You just assume I’ll hold everything together while you chase that giant verdict that will make you a star lawyer. The guy who everyone will want to represent them.”

“What’s wrong with that?”

She stopped. She gathered herself. She found a towel and wiped the small bits of dough from her hands. I turned to look for Macy, hoping she’d come back to the kitchen and short circuit whatever was coming next.

“You’re not that lawyer,” she said. “You never will be. If you were, it would have happened by now.”

“I can’t believe you’d say that. Why would you say that?”

“Because it’s true. You’re forty-five. You’ve been practicing for almost twenty years. If it was going to happen, it would have happened by now.”

“I do well with the work I have.”

“Then you need better work. But you don’t want to advertise on TV.”

“Those guys are bozos.”

“Those guys are rich bozos. Their families are secure. For a couple of generations, probably.”

“All it takes is one good case, Linda.”

“All it takes is one good injury case. Tractor-trailer wipes out a family. Awful as that is, that’s how you make huge money. You’re representing people who deserved to be fired anyway.”

“You don’t mean that.”

“What company worth a crap fires its good employees?”

“Seriously?” I said. “Plenty of them do. Management gets threatened by troublemakers. They target people who are too expensive, especially if they get injured at work. I vet these cases. I turn plenty of them away.”

“Maybe you should turn more of them away.”

“What do you mean by that?”

“I mean I don’t mind if you work hard, as long as it’s leading toward something. You’re chopping on a tree you’re never going to cut down.”

“You don’t know that.”

“Then why haven’t you cut it down, John? Twenty years in, why is it still standing?”

“I haven’t been doing it from this side for twenty years.”

“No, but the time you spent on the other side supposedly gave you the game plan. The treasure map. That’s what you called it, remember? The treasure map. When you talked me into letting you give up your partnership and roll the dice on going it alone. You knew how to get to that treasure.”

“I still do.”

“Then where is it, John? Where’s the treasure? Again, I don’t care if you work as hard as you do. But if you’re spinning your wheels in the mud, what are you really working for?”

I realize spouses serve as the ultimate check against delusion or hubris or whatever. I know she meant well. It still hurt me. I tried to act like it didn’t, but it did. I turned and began to trudge out of the room, beaten and perhaps even broken by the blast of candor I’d received as an unwanted early Christmas gift. Ho, ho, ho.

As I exited, Macy re-entered, chattering about something she’d seen outside, a rabbit or a squirrel or something. Linda’s voice continued.

“You know what I’d like?” she said.

I didn’t hear her at first, wallowing in my emasculation. I kept walking.

“John,” she said in a normal tone of voice.

“Daddy!” Macy said, helping her mother catch my ear. I turned back to them.

“I’d like a tree,” Linda said.

Standing in the family room, I gestured with my chin to the seven-foot, plastic-needled cone that we kept in the attic from January 2 until the day after Thanksgiving.

“We have a tree.”

“I mean a tree. A real tree.”

I could feel my eyebrows raising, even as my heart kept slowly receding deeper into my chest.

“Where would we put it?”

“Right there. We can move that one into the dining room. Santa can put the presents under the real one.”

“We’d need more lights and ornaments,” I said.

“You just told me you’re willing to go shopping. At least you’d know what to buy.”

I stood there, ruminating over the fact that she’d called my bluff. Not that it was a bluff. I’d been willing to do it. But that was before she’d castrated me and then dangled her handiwork in my face.

“Fine,” I eventually said. “You want a tree, you got a tree.” I turned and continued to slink away.

“You know what else I want?” she said, and she didn’t wait for me to ask. “Take the kids with you.”

“Yesth! Yesth! Yesth!” Macy said. “We’re going to go get a real tree!”

I wondered whether the boys would share even a fraction of her enthusiasm. They probably wouldn’t even want to go. I realized that, while they’d roll their eyes and say “do I have to?”, they wouldn’t resist if Linda told them they’d be accompanying Macy and me to purchase and retrieve a real tree.

I pondered this development. It was a nice distraction from feeling sorry for myself. It nudged everything back to square one. I hadn’t known what to get Linda, and now she told me what she wanted. Between the tree and the lights and the ornaments, it would take some real effort. I had a chance to prove myself to her with this new assignment, even if I apparently hadn’t been proving myself with my efforts to provide maximum financial support for the family. I decided I’d worry about that later. For now, I had my marching orders. Tree. Lights. Ornaments. Go.

First step, tree. A real tree. I had no idea where I’d find a real tree. I assumed they were selling them somewhere. I didn’t want to ask Linda that question, because I’d probably driven by more than a few places that were selling them as I went back and forth to the courthouse or my office over the past few weeks.

So that was that. It would be simple. I’d get the kids in the car, and we’d go find a tree. Wherever that tree might be.