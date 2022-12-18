On Our Way Home: Chapter Thirty

Anthony Zych

Feet rumbled down the stairs, more than one set of them. I heard them stop. I could hear Linda giving directions. Her voice was muffled.

“Stay upstairs,” probably. Authority oozing from her front-of-class voice. Then I could hear footsteps again, more slowly this time.

“It’s me,” I said, nearly yelling the words. “I locked myself out.”

“John?”

“Yes, it’s me.”

“How do I know it’s you?”

I never knew why we didn’t have a peephole in the front door. And I was the one who thought having security cameras on the house reeked of paranoia, especially in a small town where nothing interesting ever happened.

Nothing interesting, indeed.

“Am I inside the house? If I’m not inside the house, I’m out here.”

She opened the door, hair pulled back and irritation radiating in my direction.

“What are you doing out here?”

“I locked myself out.”

“How did you lock yourself out?”

“Well, the door was locked and it closed behind me.” As the words came out of my mouth, I wondered how I’d ever managed to win a single trial.

“Well, I realize that,” she said, still glaring at me as I walked inside, rubbing my arms through a wave of shivers. “How did you end up outside with the door closed?”

I stopped moving. I was hoping to come up with something bordering on the semi-plausible.

“I thought I heard something,” I said, bobbing my head in the recognition that my explanation literally counted as something close to the truth.

“What did you hear?”

“Something,” I said. “That’s why I checked.”

She followed me into the kitchen, a hawk tracking a wounded squirrel.

“But what was it?”

“I don’t know,” I said, continuing toward the cabinet for a glass to fill with water I didn’t really want. But I needed to act like I was doing something other than trying to get away from her questions. “That’s why I went outside.”

She stopped and watched me. Maybe she decided to give me a Christmas dispensation. I felt the tension evaporate.

“You know,” she said, “if we’d put those cameras up, this wouldn’t happen.”

“Maybe I will,” I said, taking another drink of tap water. It felt warm in my mouth. I wanted to spit it out.

“I’m going back to bed,” she said, and she began to walk away. “Nice job on the bike,” she added as she disappeared onto the staircase.

I assumed she was being sarcastic, since I’d gotten none of Macy’s big gift for the year assembled before they showed up. I looked down. The collection of parts wasn’t there.

I stepped into the TV room. There it was. Fully assembled. Ready to go. It even had a bow on it. I put my hands on the seat, trying to make sure that the thing was real. I’d done a good job. If I’d even done it. If I didn’t, who in the hell did?

I sat on the couch, in the same spot where my father had been sitting. I replayed the entire exchange with my parents and the conversation with my brother, multiple times. I wanted to write it all down, but I didn’t want Linda to ever find the notes. Maybe I’d tell her I had an idea for a Christmas story that nobody would ever find remotely believable. Then again, millions suspended disbelief every year when taking in the Christmas Eve adventures of George Bailey and Ebenezer Scrooge. Why would anyone regard the past few days in the life of John Persepio as impossible?

But it was impossible. All of it. I really did have a brain tumor, I thought. That could be the only explanation for any of it. I was hallucinating.

What about Macy? She had seen them. She knew who they were. Who they weren’t. They weren’t the Alexanders. Maybe the hallucination included believing that someone else was experiencing it, too. Or maybe she had the same brain tumor I had.

It was all so crazy. I kept working my way back through the interactions with three people who had been dead for years. It was clear, and it was consistent. It had happened. It was real. Maybe it was just a really good hallucination. How many more of those would I have?

This time, I felt it coming. I hustled to the bathroom on the other side of the kitchen before vomiting into the toilet, as quietly as I could. (Not very quietly.) After it was over, I stood at the sink. I washed my hands. I caught my reflection in the mirror above the basin. I could see all three of their faces in mine, one after the other. My brother. Then my father. Finally, my mother. I sat down on the wooden floor and started to cry.

“What have I done,” I said through tears that wouldn’t stop. “What have I done?”

The next thing I saw was daylight, making its way from the window over the sink and through the open door to the bathroom. I assumed I’d slept, but it didn’t feel like I was waking up. I pushed myself from the floor. My knees wobbled. There was a small stain from a splash of puke on my pants. I threw my left hand against the wall until I was steady. In the mirror, it was just my own face, outlined in white stubble.

“Ho, ho, ho,” I said before exiting to the kitchen. I could see snow falling outside. Large flakes that danced in defiance of gravity. Was it really snowing? I had begun to doubt everything I saw. But at least I knew it was Christmas morning.

I resolved then and there to put it all out of my mind. It was the only way to ensure the day would unfold exactly the way it needed to go. I made it my sole focus.

I looked down and saw Buster, peering up at me. There was something in those black eyes, like he knew exactly what had happened, what would happen. I put my hand on top of his head and left it there. His tail wagged softly. I took it as him telling me everything would be all right, because I needed to hear that from someone, anyone.

I was determined the kids would remember this Christmas as a good one. Maybe the last good one they’d have, until they had kids of their own.

That’s exactly how it would go. From the time Macy rambled down the stairs and threw her arms around her bike shouting “thank you Sthanta!” over and over again. Linda soon entered, smiling at Macy’s glee. The boys made from their bedrooms not long after, no sign of the devices that normally kept them hypnotized, no graceless exit to the basement to fire up their video game. We gathered in the TV room around the tree, basking in the joy that emanated from Macy. I felt nourished by it. I got the feeling the others did, too.

Eventually, we settled into the routine of unwrapping gifts, with Macy opening hers before Mark and then Joseph. I watched all of it, gathering the torn papers and collecting them in a heap while they enjoyed an occasion that wouldn’t last very long but that hopefully would live forever in their memories, especially in mine.

After it all ended, I started for the kitchen to get a garbage bag.

“Daddy,” Macy said, “there’s one for you.”

She brought me a package. It wasn’t big. It felt solid and firm.

“Who’s this from?” I said. Linda made a face of confusion. It didn’t seem very persuasive. Then again, I’d lost my ability to read her, if I ever even had it. The boys, on the other hand, were easy; it was clear they had nothing to do with it.

“It’sth for you. It has your name on it. Sthee? It sthays John.”

“It actually says Johnny,” I said. “Who calls me Johnny?” Macy giggled as I said my name in a way that none of them ever used it, not even Linda.

I unwrapped the present slowly. The covering seemed old and worn, unlike anything from the long tubes Linda had collected over the years. Underneath the wrapping paper was a white box. I held it in my hands.

“Earth to Daddy,” Macy said. I looked at her. “Open it, Johnny.” She laughed as she said it.

In her laughter, I could hear my brother’s laugh. Had I never noticed that she laughs just like he did?

I found the bottom of the lid and pulled it away. It was a picture frame, turned upside down. I lifted it. I started crying all over again.

“What’sth wrong, Daddy?”

I showed her the picture. It was my parents, Baby Michael, and me. Taken by my grandmother on a Christmas, years ago. We were all smiling broadly, as if someone had told a funny joke right before a flash of light had exploded and the shutter had snapped.

Linda walked over to look at the photo.

“Do you know who those people are?” she said to Macy.

She focused on the image. It was just a hair out of focus.

“That’s Daddy in the middle,” Macy said. “And those are the old people.”

“Which old people?” Linda said.

Macy spirited away, back toward her bike.

“The old people we sat with in church. But they were a lot younger then. Like you and Daddy now.”

“Thank you,” I said to Linda as the wetness made its way down my cheeks.

“Don’t thank me,” she said. “Seriously, I don’t know where that came from. Boys, did you do this?”

They both shrugged at her.

“Macy, where did this come from?” Linda said.

She shrugged, too, not because she didn’t know the answer but because she believed the answer was obvious.

“Sthanta,” she said.

And then she hopped on her bike.

(On Our Way Home continues soon, with Chapter Thirty-one. It’s being posted free of charge, with all chapters here. If you feel like paying for something, buy a copy of Playmakers instead.)