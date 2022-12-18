On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-eight

Anthony Zych

I kept listening. I didn’t move. I could feel the thumping in my neck, getting faster.

The sound stopped. Just as I began to tell myself it was nothing, it started again. A soft rapping, a tapping. I rushed over to the door before Linda could hear it. If she even could hear it. I didn’t stop to think whether she actually could. I probably would have known the answer.

I also knew who was on the other side of the door before pulling it open. The knob turned, the door swung inside. And there they were.

The old man and his wife. Peering up at me. Smiling. The old man’s glasses were foggy. I couldn’t see his eyes through the lenses.

“Well, don’t just stand there,” he said. “Invite us inside.”

“Butch,” his wife said. “Don’t be rude.”

“I’m not being rude. It’s cold out here.”

“Come in,” I said, pulling the door wider. “Please. Come in.”

I stepped back, glancing up the stairs for any sign Linda had heard enough to pique her curiosity. They came inside, moving in the rickety way they always did. Slow and steady. Joints crackling as they stepped into the TV room and marveled at the tree.

“All is calm,” the old man said, “all is bright.”

“Just like every year,” I replied. “The magic of Christmas Eve.”

He stopped and turned toward me, glasses still misty on the inside.

“Magic,” he said. “Yes. Magic. Or something.”

“You sound like you’ve been drinking,” his wife said.

“I haven’t had a drink in a long, long time,” he said as he moved to the same spot where he’d sat and eaten—or sat and not eaten—a plate of food only two nights earlier. He dropped himself into the couch, not waiting for his wife to sit first.

“Do you want some wine?” I said.

“He doesn’t drink anymore,” she told me.

“I don’t drink anymore because I never have the chance. Now, I have the chance.”

“I’m not sure I want to be around you after your first glass of wine in twenty-two years,” she said.

“You haven’t had anything to drink in twenty-two years?” I said.

He paused, tilted his head.

“I guess it has been twenty-two years. After a while, it all starts to blend together.”

“What starts to blend together?” I asked.

He turned up his palms and shrugged.

“This. Everything. Our current state of existence. Is it purgatory? Is it limbo? I don’t know. All I know is we’ve been wandering for a long time. And now, after all this time, we end up wandering your way.”

I looked at the woman. She was studying my reaction with a slight smile on her face.

“You still don’t know who we are, do you?” she said.

“I think I do. I thought I did. You’re the Alexanders. From church.”

She shook her head.

“We’re not the Alexanders, Dear.”

“But the kids recognized you. Linda recognized you.”

“They saw what they needed to see,” the woman said. “You saw the truth. Your little girl saw it, too.”

“Why her?” I said.

“Why her?” she said. “Why you? Why anything? There’s plenty of why in this world. We haven’t really been part of this world for a very long time, and we still don’t know the answer to most of the why.”

I turned my attention to the old man. I wanted to hear it from him.

“So who are you?” I said.

“I always said you were smart,” he said. “Maybe I was wrong.”

“You never said he was smart,” she said. “I said he was smart.”

“No, I said he was smart when he learned to tie his shoes. I showed him one time and he had it. One time.”

“I said he was smart when he memorized the multiplication tables. He was only seven. I made flash cards. Do you remember the one that always tripped you up?”

At first I didn’t realize what she expected from me. And then the words fell over my lips.

“Eight times six is forty-eight,” I whispered. “Eight times six is forty-eight.”

“See,” she said, turning to the old man. “He was smart then, and he’s smart now.”

I stumbled backward and began to fall. I caught myself.

“Wait a minute,” I said. “You’re not.”

The old man nodded and grinned.

“We are.”

“You can’t.”

“We can,” his wife said. “We don’t know why we can, but we can.”

“Where did you come from?” I said.

“I still can’t believe no one ever told you about the birds and the bees.”

“No. I mean where did you come from now? You’ve been gone. For so long.”

“Dear,” my mother said, “we don’t understand it much better than you do. We can’t control it. We’re just here. We don’t quite know how we got here, the same way you don’t quite know how you got here.”

“I was told about the birds and the bees,” my father interjected.

“Not that way,” she said, her gentle voice patient and her dancing eyes probing mine for any hint of acceptance. “We died. We know we died. And now we’re here. No one told us we were coming here. But here we are. And we know the years have gone by. It’s just something we know.”

“What else do you know?” I said.

“I know I really could use that glass of wine,” my father said.

“We know our window is closing,” she said. “We know we’re leaving soon.”

“You’re on your way home,” I said.

“Yes,” she said, smile getting broader. “Although we’re not quite sure what that means.”

“Did you show up here so that you could say goodbye to me?”

My father looked away as I asked the question. My mother continued to stare at me. I noticed her eyes becoming wet.

“No,” she said.

“They why are you here?”

She looked down at her lap before she continued.

“We want you to come with us.”

That was when I fell, right onto my ass. My arm crashed into the collection of cast-iron tools for a fireplace we rarely used. The poker fell toward my face. I caught it just before the long thick bar flattened my nose.

I held it there and listened for Linda. I had little desire to explain to her that the elderly couple from church who were actually my long-deceased parents had decided to show up out of the blue and harvest their first-born son for a permanent trip to the great beyond.

I worked my way back to my feet.

“Come with you?” I whispered sharply to them. “How would I come with you?”

“You just would,” the old man said, seeming to lose interest in the back and forth. “It would just happen.”

“Where would we go?” I asked, head turning back and forth as I spoke the words to both of them.

“Home,” my mother said, as her right hand clasped my wrist. “We’re going home.”

“Where is home?”

“Anywhere,” the old man said. “Everywhere. We haven’t seen it yet, but we know. It’s all around. People think heaven is up there. It’s right here. It’s just a different plane, or something. And we’ve been ending up on this side of it.”

“But why?” I asked him.

“We don’t know why,” the woman said. “But we know this is what we are. Who we are. How far apart did we die?”

My eyes continued to shift and slide back and forth, taking in both of them as I did the math.

“It wasn’t very long,” I said. “Eight months.”

“Seven months, three weeks, two days, nine hours,” she said. “I know how long it was, I felt every second of it. But also it went by in the blink of an eye. There was no delay, but there also was one. Then, just as we were still figuring out what was going on, we were here. In these bodies. The old people we would have become if we hadn’t died, I suppose.”

“So now you’re here for me?”

“That’s what we think,” she said. “I came for your father. After I died.”

“So you two have just died?”

“Yes and no,” she said. “It’s been twenty-two years, but for us it really hasn’t been. Besides, there’s no rule book. It just is how it is. And we’re still figuring it all out.”

“I’m confused. Are you telling me that I’m dying? That this is what I see when I die? My parents coming to get me?”

“I suppose that’s right,” she said.

“That’s not all of it,” my father said.

“What do you mean?” I said.

“Well, you have a choice,” he said. “You can come home with us, or you can stay.”

“That seems way too simple.”

“Simple is better than the alternative,” my mother said. “Simple is a gift. You having this choice is a gift. Not everyone gets it.”

“Did you?” I said to my father. “Could you have chosen to stay?”

He turned away from me.

“I missed my wife. I’m sorry. There was nothing else for me.”

“You had me,” I said. “You had your sons.”

“I didn’t want her to be alone. It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end it was.”

“You now have a decision to make,” my mother said.

“Can I sleep on it? For a night or two?”

“We need to know now,” she said. “We’re on our way home now.”

“None of this makes any sense.”

“Join the club,” my father said. “Remember, we’re just figuring it out, too. Basically.”

“Why are you saying ‘basically’?” I said. “I feel like there’s more to this.”

My mother looked at my father.

“I told you he was smart,” she said.

“Not like the other one.”

“What about the other one?” I said.

“Never mind the other one,” my father said. “He’s still not sure what he wants. Not that it matters.”

“You’re not referring to Michael,” I said.

“I’m not referring to anyone. I’m referring to you. You have to decide. Are you going home with us, or aren’t you?”

“I can’t,” I said. “I have a family.”

“We’re your family.”

“I have people who rely on me.”

“Do they?” my father said.

“Butch.”

“He knows what he’s been thinking. He knows what he’s facing.”

“Stop,” she said, loudly. Loudly enough for Linda to hear her, if Linda could actually hear her.

“What am I facing?” I said to them.

“You know what you’re facing,” my father said. “You don’t need me to spell it out.”

“So what will happen to Linda, to my kids? I jump to when they die, and it all continues until the line fizzles out? This makes no sense, at all.”

“I don’t know,” my mother said. “All I know is that we’re going home, and that you have a chance to join us. I have no idea how it will work for Linda or for anyone else in your family.”

“What if I don’t go?”

“You keep living,” my father said. “But it’s not going to be easy. I think that’s why you’re getting this chance. Not everyone gets this chance.”

“How do you know that?”

“I just do. I can’t explain it any better than that.”

I stood there, processing all of it. Trying to understand it. Knowing that I never would or could. I had a decision to make. On the surface, it was easy. I’d stay. I would definitely stay.

But then I started to think about it. They knew about Linda. Did they know whether I have a brain tumor? Why stick around for a bunch of misery and illness? Why have my family remember me as a shell of who I was? Why not just go now? They’d have the life insurance money. Linda would find someone else. She was going to anyway. At least she technically wouldn’t be committing adultery.

Then it hit me. What would a choice to go count as? They were giving me an offer to leave. It’s not really suicide. It’s a path away from whatever it was I was going to be dealing with. I wasn’t doing anything to myself. I was just going with them.

“What happens if I go?” I said to them. “What happens to, you know, my body?”

They looked at each other. Neither wanted to speak.

“It would look like you had a heart attack,” my mother said. “Your body would fall on the ground. That would be that.”

“On Christmas morning? That’s not acceptable. That would ruin Christmas for my children for the rest of their lives.”

“Couldn’t we make it happen the day after?” my father said to my mother.

“Butch, don’t say those things.”

“But it’s true,” my father said to my mother. “You know it’s true.” He turned toward me. “We may have some leeway here. We’d come back Tuesday. You’d still have Christmas with your family. And your family wouldn’t have to find you on Christmas morning.”

“This is incredibly confusing,” I said.

“It is and it isn’t,” she said. “It’s no more confusing than anything else about living.”

“When do I need to make a decision?”

“Soon,” my father said.

“And once I make it, I can’t change my mind?”

“It’s binding,” he said. “Final and binding.”

“That doesn’t make any sense.”

“Does any of this make any sense?” he said. “It makes no sense to me, and I’m smack dab in the middle of it all.”

“So I just have to tell you whether I’m going or not? Right now?”

My mother looked at my father. Then she looked back at me.

“Well,” she said, “not right now. You may want to talk to someone else first.”

“Linda?” I said.

“Not her,” my mother said. “Someone else. He should be here soon.”

Before I could ask the question, I knew the answer. Before I could tell them I knew the answer, I heard knocking on the door.

This time, it was loud and persistent and impatient.

(On Our Way Home continues soon, with Chapter Twenty-nine. It’s being posted free of charge, with all chapters here. If you feel like paying for something, buy a copy of Playmakers instead.)