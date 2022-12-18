On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-nine

Anthony Zych

I rushed to the door, still concerned that someone upstairs could hear the racket, even if I knew they couldn’t. I yanked the knob and pulled the edge of the wooden panel past my face.

The first thing I saw was the lightning bolt in his eyebrow, catching a gleam from the light inside the house. Then the gaunt face, cheekbones slicing through the steam wafting from his mouth and nose, ratty mustache slipped between the two.

It was him. It was Michael. Baby Michael.

Fifteen years after his own demise. Self-inflicted. I was the one who’d found him. Eyes bulging. Mouth open. Tongue protruding. Like the faces we’d make at the dinner table when our parents weren’t watching. That’s when I remembered I’d made myself forget what he looked like. I kept no pictures of him. I was angry he’d done it. And he knew it. I realized that’s why he’d been so standoffish, everywhere I’d seen him.

“Well,” he said. “I’m here. They told me to be here. Now what?”

“Do you want to come in?” I said.

“No.”

“Why not?”

“Because you don’t want me in your house.”

“Why do you think that?”

“You’ve erased me from your entire life. I know you have. It’s like I never even existed. You’ve never told your kids anything about me, not once.”

I didn’t even begin to argue with him. I knew it was true. The next sentence flew from my mouth before I could try to stop it.

“I’m not the one who killed myself,” I said.

“You’re an asshole.”

“I thought ghosts would be nicer.”

“We all ain’t Casper.”

I didn’t respond for several seconds.

“You never really liked that one,” I said.

“Huh?”

“Casper. I liked Casper cartoons. You didn’t.”

“Happy little dead kid,” he said. “I never thought the dead were happy. Now I know they’re not.”

“Come inside,” I said. “They’re here.”

“I know they’re here. They’ve been driving me crazy. I like that they’re focused on you for a change. I needed a break from them.”

I looked over my shoulder. They were sitting on the couch but not really paying attention to us. Almost as if they were letting us do what they knew we needed to do. I stepped outside and pulled the door behind me.

“Did they come get you, too?”

“Yes and no. I was already gone. They didn’t give me a choice like they one they’re giving you.”

“Why am I getting a choice?”

My brother shrugged.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on. Is this heaven? Hell? Somewhere in between? I never believed in any of that stuff. Now I’m living in it.”

“Or not living in it.”

He titled his head and narrowed his right eye, apparently not sure how to take that. Then I heard something I hadn’t heard my brother do in years.

He laughed. He laughed like he always had, from the time he was old enough to make the sound while rolling around in a diaper full of his own poop. It was him. I wanted to hug him, but I wasn’t sure how he’d take that.

“So what are you gonna do?” he said to me.

“I don’t know. I thought I did. Now I don’t. There’s something to be said for walking away on your own terms.”

“Except when I did it,” he said.

“That’s not what I mean. They’re giving me a way out that isn’t really a way out. Did you know that? They said it’ll look like I had a heart attack.”

“I had a feeling that’s what they were up to. They haven’t told me much. I don’t know how much they’ve told you, but from our perspective we didn’t die very long ago. Even though we’re also aware of all the time that has passed. I can’t describe it. We’re existing in time and not in time, at the same time. I know I’ve been gone for fifteen years, but it doesn’t feel like fifteen years have passed, in the same way you’ve experienced the past fifteen years.”

“That’s what I can’t figure out. If I go, will it not feel like I had to wait decades to see my kids again?”

“You’ll still see them. You’ll still be around. But the time doesn’t pass the same way. I can’t really explain it. Remember when she was pregnant? You’d talk to me. I’d hear your voice. But I had no idea what was on the outside. I had no idea what it meant to exist beyond the womb.”

“You remember that? Why did you never tell me?”

“I didn’t remember it until after I died.” He peered over my shoulder to confirm the door was closed. “I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell you about this. But I can access everything I ever experienced. All the way back to before I was born. I can do it right now, while we’re talking. I know it doesn’t make sense to you. It eventually will, if you decide to go.”

I found myself becoming more and more fascinated by the possibility of joining them. Of entering this new phase of being. The intrigue made me feel guilty. I’d be abandoning my family. But would they be better off without whatever was coming? Would it be better for the kids to have me gone all at once, or to see their parents split up and watch me fight a losing battle with whatever was growing inside my skull?

“Don’t assume you’ll die from whatever you have,” he said. It felt like he was reading my mind.

“What do you mean?” I said, hoping to draw more from him.

“You’re not destined to die in a few years, to wither away, to put your kids through that. Besides, they’d probably prefer that to not having you around at all.”

“It sure would be nice if I could ask them.”

“I don’t know much about what’s going on,” he said, “but I know you can’t do that. You’ve got to make this decision on your own. Not that anyone in your life would believe any of this, if you told them.”

“I know I don’t believe any of it.”

“Well,” he said, “you need to.”

I was beginning to feel cold. I crossed my arms to get a little warmer.

“Did they tell you I have to decide right now, but they’ll wait until after Christmas to take me?”

“I heard them talking about that. She wants you to come. He’s acting like he doesn’t, but he does. I don’t know how they managed to finagle this thing where you decide now and they come back later. I don’t know who else they’re talking to.”

“There are others?”

“Others? There’s everyone. Everyone who ever lived.”

“Who’s in charge?”

“I don’t know,” my brother said. “I haven’t met him. Or her. Or whoever. I don’t know if I’m in trouble or anything because I did it to myself. I feel like I only know what I need to know. But they definitely seem to know more than me. Maybe going to church every Sunday for their entire lives paid off.”

I turned my head to the sky. I saw a few stars peeking through the clouds.

“It’s not up there,” he said. “There’s no up or down. It’s all around. Just like when I was inside her stomach and you weren’t. But you’re on the inside this time. And I’m on the outside.”

“So is all that stuff they told us true?”

“Yes and no, as far as I can tell. There’s something. But it’s nothing anyone who is still alive can understand. So people just do the best they can. They’re sort of on the right track, but you can’t begin to comprehend any of it until after it happens. Even now, I don’t know everything there is to know. I feel like I haven’t even started to scratch the surface.”

“They keep telling me they’re on their way home. Do you know what that means?”

“They’ve been telling me the same thing since I died. And, no, I have no idea what it means.”

“Is it a good thing or a bad thing?”

He stared at me for a long time, not saying a word. I felt the cold go away, like there was a fire in a stove that was gradually warming everything around me.

“Here’s the question I keep asking myself,” he eventually said. “Is it ever a bad thing to be going home?”

I nodded at that one. I felt my decision bubbling in that visceral well from which all big choices come.

“Let’s go inside and talk to them a little more,” I said to him.

“You’re sure you want me in your house?”

“Michael,” I said, “I’m sorry for ever doing or saying or even thinking anything that would make you believe I didn’t want you in my home.”

For the first time since I’d seen him in all those different places, in all those different costumes and disguises, I finally saw him smile. As he did, he shifted into the man I remembered, the man I’d tried to forget. The one I’d seen the day before he died, the one who was in the basement watching football with me and drinking more beer than we should have that afternoon, laughing and enjoying the togetherness, same as always. I’d forgotten that feeling. I wanted more of it.

I turned to open the door. The knob wouldn’t move.

“You have to make your decision now,” he said. “Make it now. You don’t have to go in and tell them. They’ll know.”

I tried the door again, while also trying to ignore the feeling that was hardening into a resolution deep inside me. Still nothing.

“I think I locked us out,” I said.

I shook my head and turned back to him.

“It’s just like that time—”

Michael was gone.

I got cold again. I knew my parents were gone, too. I could feel it. I closed my eyes, hoping that when I opened them I’d be inside the house. It felt colder and colder as I stood there. I tried to ignore it, pressing my eyes shut hard and praying I wouldn’t actually be locked out of my own house on Christmas Eve.

I opened my eyes. The door was still in front of me, and I was still on the wrong side of it.

I didn’t spend as much time as I should have coming up with an explanation before I started ringing the bell.