On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-seven

Anthony Zych

I felt a hand tapping on my shoulder. It wasn’t really tapping. It was the entire palm and fingers, slapping repeatedly against the edge of my clavicle.

I turned my head to the right.

“You got room for us in there?” The old man had his hat off again, but he was still wearing the rest of his usual ensemble, wrapped in the same overcoat that hung from him like a cape. His wife stood behind him and to the right.

“Hi!” Macy cried, far louder than she should have. A wave of soft laughter rolled through the congregation. She instantly seemed self-conscious. I began to tell her it was OK, but the presence of her new friends made her forget all about it.

“Sit nextht to me,” she squealed at them, as quietly as she could. “Sit nextht to me.”

Everyone slid to the left, and I switched places with Macy. She plopped herself between the old man, who settled into a spot next to me, and his wife, who had taken the place where I usually sat, right on the edge of the pew. I didn’t mind giving it up, especially since (if the old man truly had visited me in the kitchen earlier that evening) it was the last time we’d see them, at least for a while. Possibly ever.

I felt Linda tugging at the sleeve of my jacket.

“Those are the Alexanders. They’ve been going to church here for years.”

“So you see them?” I whispered.

“Excuse me?”

“I mean, that’s who the boys said they were. We had breakfast with them. At Denny’s.”

“That’s who they are.”

“Macy said she’d never see them before.”

“She’s seen them pretty much every Sunday for pretty much all of her life.”

I didn’t respond to that. I tried not to think about it, either.

Macy and the old man’s wife chattered quietly. I tried to listen, but I couldn’t make out much of what they were saying to each other. Macy was happy, in its most pure and innocent form. I felt that wave of relaxation returning as the various bodies became settled in their chosen locations and waited for mass to begin.

It started promptly at midnight, with the same pomp and circumstance that it did every year. As if Jesus were tunneling his way out that very night. Maybe he was. I don’t know. Something happens at times like those where all reason and sense become suspended, at least for a little while.

I fully participated in the service, to my own astonishment. Uttering the various responses and prayers in a loud, clear voice. Like I’d done when I was a kid, at mass with my parents and my brother. With genuine enthusiasm. I could tell Linda was confused by whatever it was that had come over me. I knew it was temporary, but I didn’t care. I was there; I might as well make the most of it. I even sang the various songs, my inability to carry a tune lifted and blended by the other voices operating mostly in unison.

We stood, we sat, we stood, we sat, we kneeled. The old man and his wife moved tentatively. I heard their joints creaking as they did. But they took part in each of the various movements and rituals that morph into second nature through years and years of repetition. Maybe they really were the Alexanders. They seemed to be familiar with the church, comfortable in the surroundings. They shuffled along with everyone else for the procession that resulted in the distribution of communion.

Macy insisted on going, even though she was too young to receive the Eucharist. The priest made a sign of the cross on Macy’s forehead. She told him in a loud and clear voice, “Thank you, Merry Christhtmasth.”

The service ended with the priest and the altar servers processing back down the aisle as the entire church sang Joy to the World.

Joy. I was feeling something dangerously close to it.

After they passed, the song continued. When it ended, the old man and his wife began to exit the same way they came. Macy went with them. I followed, and the rest of the family created a line behind me.

We usually never left through the front of the church. We passed the baptismal font, which when not being used for that purpose was filled with Holy Water.

Macy blessed herself with a little too much of it. I put my hand in as well, for the first time in a very long time. The water was cool but not cold. I pressed the wetness against my forehead before finishing the four-pointed gesture I’d first learned when I was Macy’s age, forty years earlier.

We exited into air that carried a much more noticeable chill. A live nativity scene was arranged to the right. Macy led the old man and his wife over to see it. I heard her saying she wanted to see Baby Jesusth, even though the part was being played, as it always was, by a doll. The rest of the cast wore the usual garb. They were standing and kneeling in their spaces, frozen in place while churchgoers gawked at a scene that was utterly devoid of any action.

The man playing the role of Joseph wore a large thick beard that was obviously fake. It was too big for his face. It was borderline cartoonish.

Something beyond the brown-black fur caught my eye. He had a piercing above an eyebrow. I could just make out the shape of a lightning bolt.

He looked at me. Our eyes locked.

I smiled at him. He didn’t smile back.

The crowd gradually dissipated. The old man and his wife were there, and then they weren’t. I had stopped being surprised by the speed with which they made their exits.

Linda said she was getting cold. I was too. We worked our way around the church to the SUV. Everyone piled in, assuming their regular spots. We momentarily sunk into the quiet, even Macy.

“That was nice,” I said.

“Yesth it was,” Macy said.

The boys already had their faces back in their phones. Linda smiled. I didn’t bother to figure out whether it was real.

During the drive home, Linda gently reminded the kids that it was straight to bed for all of them. None resisted. They knew the drill on Christmas Eve, and they were fine with it.

I pulled into the garage. Everyone filed out quietly. Macy seemed giddy, but she was content to go along with the next step toward Christmas morning. Go to bed, try to sleep, eventually fall asleep, wake up before everyone else, and work on nudging the rest of the family into consciousness so that the annual ritual of ripping a layer of wrapping from packages could begin.

The cat was back in his spot on the garage shelf, taking it all in without seeming to care. Or maybe silently passing judgment on the stupid, predictable things we were doing.

Buster greeted us, tail wagging and nose sniffing but otherwise content to receive a smattering of attention from Macy and the boys before the night settled into nothing. The kids removed their coats and shoes and headed for their rooms. I knew the boys would be messing with their phones into the wee hours, and that was fine. Once they were in their beds, they were officially out of my jurisdiction.

Linda went upstairs to change. I found the bottle of wine I’d opened that afternoon, not long before Buster had launched his assault on the ham. I poured a glass and sipped, waiting for Linda to return so that we could make the final preparations for morning.

I wondered if the old man would show up again, out of nowhere. I found myself expecting it.

He didn’t. I didn’t know whether I was relieved or disappointed.

Eventually, I heard Linda coming down the steps.

“Don’t drink too much of that,” she said. “I need your help with a few things.”

“I’m at your disposal for whatever you need,” I said, taking another sip before refilling the glass. “Do you want some?”

“No, thanks.”

“You always have a glass or two while we do this.”

“My stomach’s bothering me. And I’m tired. It’ll knock me out.”

“Where is everything?”

“In the basement. In the storage room. Where I always keep it. It’s all ready. I just need you to bring it up. Macy’s bike still needs to be put together. You said you’d do it.”

“I did, and I will. It can’t be that hard.”

“The box is in the garage. The boys help me put it under the workbench. It’s heavy.”

I put the glass down and flexed my muscles.

“Not for me,” I said.

She didn’t laugh. My pose instantly flattened.

“You used to like that one,” I said.

“I used to like a lot of things.”

“Well,” I said, taking another drink, “I still like a little wine. I hope that never changes.”

“You should get started on the bike before you forget how to use a screwdriver.”

“You assume I ever knew.”

Again, no laughter.

I went to the garage. When I flipped the light on, the cat’s head spun toward me. He had a smug, knowing gaze.

“Screw you,” I said to the cat. He seemed to be pleased he’d gotten me to react that way on Christmas Eve, especially since I didn’t say “screw.”

He kept staring at me, almost daring me to do something about it. I looked on the workbench for something I could throw at him. I didn’t want to hurt him; I just wanted that expression to go away. But everything I saw could have actually injured the cat or ricocheted back into the Subaru, denting the metal or maybe even busting a window.

I turned from the cat, looking for the box with the bike, tucked under a green garbage bag Linda had used to conceal it. I pulled a corner out from under the workbench and wedged it past the front end of the Subaru and along the front of the SUV. I pulled the box up into the kitchen.

I looked up at the cat. He was still leering at me. I gave him the finger.

“Are you gonna drag that to the TV room?” Linda said.

“It’s just cardboard.”

“It can still mess up the wood.”

“Unless there’s a nail sticking out from the bottom of the box, it’s not gonna mess up the wood.”

“Why don’t you just carry it?”

I stopped, allowing the box to rock into place on the kitchen floor.

“I can just open it and put it together here.”

“You could have done that in the garage.”

“It’s a little cramped out there. Besides, this is the only quiet time we have between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

“Once you bring the presents up from the basement, I’m going to bed.”

I muttered a curse word when I realized I’d forgotten about the stuff in the basement. I huffed and sighed and trudged down the stairs. I brought up as many packages as I could carry. Linda had wrapped each one of them immaculately and tucked them away from any curious eyes.

Linda waited for me at the top of the stairs, taking some of the items from my hands and letting me put others on the floor before I went back for more. Our hands never actually made contact during the process. I couldn’t tell whether she was deliberately trying to avoid it.

Eventually, I moved everything to the first floor. I could feel a trickle of sweat on each side of my face. I tried to conceal that I was on the verge of gasping for breath. It didn’t work.

“You need to get in shape,” she said.

“I know. Starting right after the holidays.”

“It’s always right after something. For it to work, it needs to be right now.”

“So you want me to go to the gym tonight?”

“No,” she said, rolling her eyes. “Never mind. Enjoy the holiday. We’ll turn over a new leaf on Tuesday.”

“That’s what I’m worried about,” I muttered.

“What’s that?”

“Nothing. Can you toss me a knife so that I can open this box?”

She pulled out the drawer containing the utensils and lifted a steak knife, with a black plastic handle and a serrated blade. She flipped it end over end. On any other night, I would have recoiled and let it hit the ground. That night, I snatched it from the air. I felt the sharp metal teeth dig into the flesh of my fingers, breaking through the skin in at least three places. I had no idea why I did that. I still don’t know what got into me. I suppose I felt the need to prove that I was something other than whatever she assumed I was.

My focus then shifted to assessing the damage, deciding whether I needed a couple of Band-Aids or whether to risk smearing blood on Macy’s new bike. The ragged tears in the prints of my fingers bled a little, but not enough to make me think it would be a problem.

I realized Linda was staring at me.

“You’re acting very strange.”

“I’m not acting.”

She shook her head and started for the steps. Before she left the kitchen, she stopped and turned back to me.

“What got into you at church tonight?”

“What do you mean?”

“You don’t go nearly as much as you used to, and there’s no way you would have gone tonight if it wasn’t a family activity. But you were acting like you were, I don’t know, into it.”

“I was.”

“Then why don’t you go more often?”

“I didn’t plan to do that. It just happened.”

“Why did it happen?”

“I don’t know.”

“Does it mean you’ll start going to church again?”

“I don’t know.”

“Don’t you see how odd that is? To show up and throw yourself into it but then not want to go back?”

“I hadn’t thought about it. I don’t get as much out of it as I used to. Maybe the right balance for me is to go sometimes. I know all of the readings. I know all of the stories. I know how they start. I know how they end.”

“It’s not about your entertainment.”

“What is it about? Is God taking roll? Is there a magic number of masses you have to attend in a lifetime? Or is it based on a percentage?”

“You should want to go.”

“But why should I want to go? I know it’s probably good for my law practice. Trust me, that’s one of the reasons I used to go. But then I realized people aren’t going to hire a lawyer based on the fact that they see his face in church every week. Hell, most people want a lawyer who doesn’t know how to turn the other cheek or love thy neighbor. They want an asshole.”

“That would be a great TV commercial for you,” she said, “if you ever decide to make one. I’m John Persepio. Asshole At Law. It’s actually kind of catchy.”

“It’s not funny.”

“It’s also not wrong. I’ve lived with you long enough to know the truth.” She started to walk away.

“Yes,” I said, “the truth is that I am an asshole. I know it. And I know that doesn’t make it better. I also know I do the absolute best I can, every day, to provide for this family. Sometimes I feel like it’s never enough. I try to make you proud of me, and I feel like it’s never enough. If I did TV commercials and represented the family of every poor bastard who was ever splattered by a truck within a sixty-mile radius of here, I feel like it wouldn’t be enough. There would be something else. There’s always something else. You’re always trying to hold me to a standard that, no matter what I do, I can’t meet.”

She turned just enough so that I could see her mouth move as she spoke.

“I’m just trying to get you to push yourself to be more than you are.”

“Why are you doing that?”

She spun a little more.

“Because before your mother died she told me that you needed that. She asked me to do it.”

I stopped myself from falling down.

“What did you say to her?”

“What do you think I said, John? I told her I would.”

“Why didn’t you ever tell me this before? In all these years?”

She turned and continued toward the steps.

“Why didn’t you ever ask?” she said, and then she climbed the stairs to the bedroom.

After she left, I forced myself to focus on the contents of the box. I carefully removed the pieces, trying hard not to clang metal against metal. I arranged them on the floor in the kitchen. I placed them down slowly, still hoping to make as little noise as possible. The hollow metal tubes made soft tinks when they landed against the tile floor.

As the last piece found its place among the various other parts of the bike on the ground in front of me, I stood up. I stopped. I listened. There was another sound.

Someone was knocking on the front door.

