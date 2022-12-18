On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-six

Anthony Zych

The old man was standing there. In the kitchen. By the refrigerator.

I almost didn’t recognize him at first, since his hat wasn’t covering his head. He held the fedora in front of him. He fiddled with the small red feather in the thick black band. His hair was white, coarse. He had a small bald spot near the rear of his scalp but his head was otherwise covered with closely-cropped bristles that pointed in every possible direction.

“How did you get in here?” I said.

“I tried to come down the chimney, but I couldn’t figure out how to get to the roof.”

I laughed at that. I waited for him to continue.

“The garage door was up,” he soon said.

“I could have sworn I put it down.”

“Well, the door would likely testify otherwise,” he said.

“What happened to you out there?”

“Out where?”

“Outside. Remember? You needed gas?”

“I did?”

“You’re not funny,” I said to him.

“You’re not exactly Henny Youngman, either.”

“You have a habit of showing up quickly, and of disappearing even faster.”

“I go where I’m allowed to go.”

“Allowed? By who? Your wife?”

He looked at me and smiled.

“No, not her. She thinks she’s in charge. But she knows deep down she isn’t. We go where we go. Where we can. When we can. Most of the time, we don’t even decide. We’re just there. Then, we’re somewhere else.”

He seemed confused, even a little scared. I didn’t know what to say to any of it.

“Well,” he said, “I don’t know much. But I know that, for now, I wanted to tell you that we can’t come to dinner tomorrow.”

“Why not? Macy is really looking forward to it. I guess I am, too.”

“We’re on our way home,” he said.

“You’ve been telling me that since Friday morning.”

“And it’s been true every time I said it. By tomorrow, we’ll be home. So we can’t be here. I wish we could.”

“Where’s your wife?”

“She’s out in the car.”

“Can I go tell her goodbye?”

Something flashed over his face. I couldn’t tell what it was.

“It’s not time to tell her goodbye.”

“But you’re leaving?”

“Not yet. I just wanted you to know we won’t be here for dinner. We’ve still got a little time.”

I immediately felt thirsty, so much that I didn’t think I could speak another word without some water. I raised a finger and turned to the cabinet for a glass. I filled it at the sink, took a long drink, turned back around.

Of course, he was gone.

I checked my phone. It was half past ten. I forced myself to accept that I’d been home from my three-hour walkabout for nearly ninety minutes, even though it felt like maybe thirty, at the absolute most.

I wondered for the first time whether the past three days had been a dream. Maybe a nightmare. Whatever it was, it didn’t feel real. Maybe I’d wake up. Maybe this is what it always feels like when you’re deep in the middle of a REM-sleep experience, and you just can’t remember the sensation after it’s over.

I had no choice but to embrace my current reality, unreal as it might have been. I decided to be helpful. I went to the basement stairs and yelled for the boys to go upstairs and get ready for church. They didn’t answer. I yelled again. I sighed loudly and started down the steps.

When I got to the bottom, they weren’t there. And so it was another climb, another reminder at the top that I had plenty of work to do to get myself in shape. Another migration through the main level of the house, and up the next set of stairs I started.

The second floor buzzed with activity. Nearly every light was on. The door to Joseph’s room swung open. I stuck my head inside. The perpetual smell of dirty feet greeted me.

“When did you come up here?”

“I don’t know. Whenever Mom texted us.”

“Where was I?”

“You were in the kitchen. At the sink.”

“What was I doing?”

“I don’t know. Why are you asking me?”

“I just thought I’d notice you going by.”

“You didn’t act like you did. It looked like you were staring out the window.”

I stopped right there. I didn’t want to alarm him. Another question or two could make him start wondering whether something was wrong with me. Because, obviously, something was.

“We’re leaving at eleven,” I said.

“I know. Mom told us.”

I nodded at him and went to our bedroom. Linda was back in the bathroom. I went to the closet and got dressed. I probably needed to shave, and I would have benefited from a fresh layer of deodorant. I opted for one of my industrial-strength, sweat-soaking T-shirts instead.

When I emerged from the bedroom, I heard Macy and her pa-rum-pum-pum-pum-ming, again. I hated to admit it had grown on me. I decided that the sound of it would never, ever annoy me again. She rumbled out of her room in a green dress that was maybe one size too big. A black belt cinched the material together.

She hugged me.

“Merry Christhtmasth Eve,” she said, face beaming and eyes dancing behind her glasses. I wanted that to never end.

“Is everyone ready?” Linda said from behind me, classroom voice projecting into Joseph’s and Mark’s room. They emerged on cue, and the family of five descended the stairs, one after the other. I wondered whether it was the last time it would happen exactly like that.

We made our way to Linda’s SUV. Buster was still snuffling around in the kitchen. I couldn’t remember if he’d been in there while I was talking to the old man. If I ever was talking to the old man.

Once in the garage, everyone assumed their usual seats for the full-family drive to church. Macy kept singing pa-rum-pum-pum-pum. Linda gently encouraged her to try something else. I didn’t say anything.

Macy pivoted to We Three Kings. She knew some of the words, but not many of them. She settled on star of wonder, star of night, star of royal beauty bright, repeating it on a loop that continued from the time the SUV backed out of the driveway until it pulled into the parking lot at the church. As Linda had predicted, it was already filling up.

“We should have come earlier,” she said.

“We’ll be fine,” I replied. I turned off the engine, and the boys disengaged from their phones. “All devices stay in the car,” I said to them. They both gave out a slight groan, but they complied more willingly than usual.

Macy led the way toward the side door we always entered and exited. Other families of various shapes and sizes headed the same way. The church was bathed in floodlights casting beams from the ground onto the stone, the stained-glass windows, the steeple. I looked around. Linda noticed me.

“Did you forget something?”

“No. Just looking to see if they’re here.”

“Who?”

“The old man and his wife. I think they go to church here.”

“Why would you think that?”

I couldn’t remember whether I had told her about breakfast, about the boys recognizing them from church. If I hadn’t, I didn’t feel like explaining it.

“I just have a feeling they’ll be here.”

The pew where we normally sat was empty. As soon as my rear end hit the seat, I remembered the hard and sturdy quality of the wood. It would be a long time sitting there until the ritual of standing, sitting, kneeling, lather, rinse, repeat would commence.

I took the spot at the end of the row, my right elbow slightly protruding into the aisle that led to the altar. Macy sat nestled between Linda and me, with Joseph to Linda’s left and Mark next to Joseph.

Mark was looking around, probably trying to catch a glimpse of Kelly Prater.

With thirty minutes to go until midnight, the organ began to play a medley of religious carols. A choir of fifteen faithful, their ages spanning the decades, led the singing. I watched Macy the entire time. She tried to follow along in one of the booklets that had been handed to us on our way in. She could read maybe a dozen words, but she was determined to try to keep up with the print. From time to time, I pointed out the right place to her.

She had a quiet energy that sustained me through the next twenty minutes or so, as the church became more and more full. I studied the faces and the body language, trying to guess which ones were regulars and which ones showed up only on Christmas and Easter. The every-weekenders had an edge of quiet self-righteousness along with a hint of frustration that the twice-per-year interlopers were making the experience less comfortable and spacious than it usually was.

The choir stopped singing. The organist continued to play through portions of the various carols, moving from some the choir had sung to others that hadn’t made their way to the official roster of songs. The lights stayed dim. The movement of bodies into the remaining seats provided a loose and random percussion. I felt myself relaxing, serenity descending upon me.

I became aware of my breathing, even and slow. My concerns were beginning to slip away. I allowed them to go. I relished the feeling. I could sense my entire body loosen. It was an unexpected but entirely welcome development.

I should have known it wouldn’t last.

