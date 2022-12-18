On Our Way Home is almost home

Anthony Zych

Twenty-nine chapters are up. Three remain.

It’s my Christmas gift to each of you, if any of you choose to unwrap it. I think you’ll like it, at least more than a pink bunny suit, if you give it a try.

And if you’ve been waiting to get started because you don’t want to have to wait for a new chapter each day, you’re in luck. By the time you get through the stuff that’s already up, the final three chapters will have been posted.

It’s easy to find. The landing page with all chapters can be found here. You can also scroll through all chapters in one place right here. (Be sure to click “next” after Chapter 15, and after Chapter 30, once it’s up.)

Again, it’s all free. If you have any questions or comments or input or see any typos or anything else that doesn’t make sense, let me know.