Patrick Mahomes on completing 20 passes in a row: “That doesn’t sound like me”

During Sunday’s overtime win over the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes. He finished the game with 20 straight completions.

In a post-game phone conversation, I asked him if he knew he’d done that.

“I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t sound like me,” Mahomes said, “so that’s probably a one-time thing and I’ll just cherish that one.”

He can cherish it some more next week. With five more completions, he’ll tie the all-time record. So will he play it safe with high-percentage passes?

“No, no, I’m going deep first play next week,” Mahomes said. “I’m gonna tell Coach Reid right now.”

So be ready, Seattle. Mahomes is going to air it out in search of his 21st straight completion.