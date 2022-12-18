Patrick Mahomes touchdown run puts Chiefs ahead of Texans, 24-21

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 18, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans
The Chiefs have had a hell of a time with the one-win Texans on Sunday. But the club just got a a big nine-play, 84-yard yard drive to take a 24-21 lead over Houston.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a 5-yard scramble to his left for the go-ahead score, making it 22-21. Then Mahomes flipped a shovel pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a successful two-point conversion, building a 24-21 advantage.

Kansas City did not face a third down on the possession, which came after Houston had taken advantage of a JuJu Smith-Schuster fumble — and some Chiefs defensive penalties — to drive down the field for a touchdown.

The club got in scoring position with a screen pass to McKinnon that also included a low block penalty called on the Texans. That put Kansas City at the 8-yard line.

After a short jet sweep by Skyy Moore, Mahomes looked to pass, but ended up running it into the end zone himself.

The Chiefs are now on the verge of clinching the AFC West with a victory. But there’s plenty of time for the Texans to play spoiler.

