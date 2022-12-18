Peyton Hendershot’s touchdown reception gives Cowboys a 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys are dominating in Jacksonville so far.

Dallas has 24 plays, 144 yards and a 14-0 lead, holding the Jaguars to 10 plays and 35 yards.

Rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot made it a two-score lead with a 20-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys scored their first touchdown on a 10-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott is 8-of-9 for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Elliott has seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars lost a fumble on their first drive and went three-and-out on their second.