Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 5:39 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

For the fifth time this season, the Raiders have a double-digit halftime lead. The previous four times, the Raiders lost.

They will try to break that streak today, holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the Patriots.

The Patriots have 111 yards, five penalties for 25 yards, a field goal, two punts and a blocked punt.

The Raiders welcomed back tight end Darren Waller, who caught a 25-yard touchdown on his first reception in his return. He had not played since Week 5 because of a hamstring injury and had last scored in Week 2.

The Patriots trailed only 10-3 with 35 seconds left in the half, but they allowed Malcolm Koonce a free release on Michael Palardy’s punt. Koonce nearly took the ball off Palardy’s foot, and his block gave the Raiders the ball at the New England 20.

Derek Carr hit Mack Hollins with a 5-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the half.

Carr is 9-of-17 for 102 yards with two touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs has 14 carries for 70 yards.

Mac Jones has completed 8 of 15 passes for 56 yards.

Raiders offensive guard Dylan Parham (knee) is questionable to return.

5 responses to “Raiders have a double-digit halftime lead for fifth time this year, lead Patriots 17-3

  1. I don’t know what I laughed at more as a NE fan. The clown show near the goal line… the blocked punt from NE’s protections not being set…Mac Jones crybaby hysterics… or thinking about the fact Bill Belichick of all people hired two doofuses in over their heads to run their offense. They’re all kinda amusing. You just have to laugh…

  2. If the Raiders could go ahead and put the Pats to bed, we would all appreciate it. No one wants to see another McCorkle performance in the playoffs.

  3. Sheesh. 0-4 when having a double digit lead at the half. I guess New England’s got em right where they want em.

    Its the classic matchup of the team thats good at losing games they should win vs the team thats good at winning games they should lose.

