Rayshawn Jenkins had never had pick-six at any level until overtime Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins said he had never had a pick-six in his career. Not in Pee Wee. Not at Admiral Farragut Academy. Not at the University of Miami. Not with the Chargers.

There’s a first time for everything.

Jenkins, who had a third quarter interception of Dak Prescott, capped the game with a 52-yard interception return in overtime. It gave the Jaguars a 40-34 upset of the Cowboys, who led 27-10 in the third quarter.

“That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re like 8 years old,” Jenkins said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Just to be able to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win, that was pretty cool to do.”

The interception deflected off receiver Noah Brown before Jenkins snatched it. Foye Oluokun blocked Prescott out of the way, clearing the way for Jenkins run to the end zone for the second walk-off interception in franchise history.

“It was a huge block by somebody in front of me. I don’t even know who it was,” Jenkins said. “I just ended up cutting right inside of them. I was running for dear life, man. My hamstrings were about to pull and everything.

“All I kept doing was [waving bye to the fans]. That’s all I could think about, man. Bye, bye. Onto the next one.”

Jenkins ended his day with 18 tackles, two interceptions, a game-winning touchdown and two pass breakups. He surely will begin this week with AFC defensive player of the week honors.