Report: Steve Keim, Cardinals are expected to part ways

The indefinite medical leave of absence that Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim recently commenced reportedly will be permanent.

Via Jonathan Jones of CBS, Keim and the Cardinals are expected to part ways in the offseason.

Keim signed an extension through 2027 earlier this year, along with coach Kliff Kingsbury. The duration of the contracts coupled with the absence of any details whatsoever about the terms of the deals created suspicion for some (at least, for me) that they weren’t ironclad or fully guaranteed or particularly lucrative, relative to the market.

Kingsbury’s future could be determined by a new G.M. Or Kingsbury could be fired, with the Cardinals having a clean slate for 2023.

Keim has been the G.M. since 2013. He has survived some bad seasons, along with a suspension following a DUI.

The Cardinals have made it to the playoffs three times under Keim. They advanced to the NFC Championship in 2015, and lost in the divisional round the other two times.