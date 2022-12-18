Russell Wilson will start Christmas Day game

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 11:06 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol Friday, but the Broncos made an organizational decision to sit him this week.

Brett Rypien started Sunday and led the Broncos to a 24-15 win over the Cardinals, ending Denver’s five-game losing streak. The Broncos are only 4-10 with nothing left to play for in 2022.

That prompted a question about whether the Broncos might sit Wilson for the final three games.

They won’t.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced in his postgame news conference that Wilson will return Christmas Day against the Rams.

“Russell is going to be playing next week, but I thought Brett did a really good job,” Hackett said, via quotes from the team.

Rypien completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

It was the second game Wilson has missed this season.

Wilson was knocked out of last Sunday’s loss to Kansas City after hitting his head on the ground. He appeared to briefly lose consciousness.

Wilson returned to limited work in practice Thursday.

