Posted by Myles Simmons on December 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

The Titans have lost three in a row and have started Sunday’s game against the Chargers with a very significant injury concern.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Tannehill was twisted down on third-and-13 while trying to scramble and his right ankle got turned under him.

Tannehill was carted to the locker room for further examination, though the team still called him questionable.

Meanwhile, the Chargers jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Joshua Kelley ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown, opening the scoring from a 14-play, 68-yard drive.

Los Angeles faced third-and-16 after quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked for a 9-yard loss. But Herbert hit Keenan Allen for a 14-yard gain on third down. And with fourth-and-2 at the Tennessee 20, Herbert hit Allen for another 4-yard gain to keep the ball.

The possession ended up taking 8:11 off the clock.

Rookie Malik Willis is in at quarterback for Tennessee.

1 responses to “Ryan Tannehill questionable to return with ankle injury

  1. His ankle hasn’t been right. He hurt it again against somebody a week or so ago (eagles maybe) but they need him to win. That team is lost and the mikes are showing on Henry.

