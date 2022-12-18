Ryan Tannehill returns to play, Derrick Henry touchdown ties game 7-7

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill is back in the game.

The Titans’ quarterback had to exit the game after Tennessee’s first series, where he was twisted down by a Chargers defender when trying to scramble on third-and-13. He was carted to the locker room for further examination. But he missed only one drive, with Malik Willis entering the game.

But Tannehill returned with his right ankle heavily taped. His mobility will likely be affected for the rest of the game. And that is a significant part of his play.

Tennessee did get points on the drive of Tannehill’s return, knotting the score at 7-7.

Running back Derrick Henry was the key, going 11 yards on the first play. Then he caught a swing pass out of the backfield and darted 37 yards down the right sideline to put the Titans in scoring position.

On second-and-goal from the 4, Henry got a direct snap and took it 4 yards into the end zone for the score.

It was Henry’s 12th rushing touchdown of the year.

So far, the running back has 36 yards on seven carries plus his 37-yard reception against Los Angeles.