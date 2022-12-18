Saints race out to 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is not with the team after being injured during pregame warmups and the unit looked like they were missing him to open the game against the Saints.

New Orleans drove 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead over their NFC South rivals. Tight end Juwan Johnson got the score on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton, although he was initially ruled down short of the end zone.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen challenged the call and replays showed that Johnson broke the plane while reaching the ball out at the end of the play. Johnson had two catches for 33 yards on the drive.

The Falcons will now turn to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in his first NFL start.