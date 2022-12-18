Saints up 14-3 on Falcons at halftime

Getty Images

The Saints offense started quickly on Sunday and that’s helped send them to the locker room with an 11-point halftime lead.

Andy Dalton threw a touchdown on the first possession of the game and Taysom Hill threw one on the second to put the Saints up 14-0. The Falcons only managed a field goal over the rest of the half and the Saints lead 14-3 as a result.

New Orleans had another drive inside Atlanta’s red zone, but running back David Johnson lost a fumble after running for a first down and the Saints punted on their only other two possessions of the half.

Dalton’s touchdown pass went to Juwan Johnson while Hill hooked up with Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard score. Hill also had a 12-yard pass to Johnson and he’s run three times for 22 yards.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is 7-of-16 for 49 yards in his first half of NFL action. Four of his completions have gone to first-round pick Drake London and the Falcons wouldn’t mind seeing that combo produce some big plays over the second half as they try to climb back into this one.