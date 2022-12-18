Sam Darnold touchdown pass to D.J. Moore ties game at 7-7

Getty Images

The Panthers are in the thick of the race in the NFC South and put together a nice response drive after the Steelers took an early 7-0 lead.

Sam Darnold fit a pass to D.J. Moore in a tight window at the goal line. With the touchdown, the game is now tied 7-7.

Darnold converted a pair of third-and-longs during the possession, the first with Darnold finding Moore on third-and-11 for 14 yards. Then he hit Terrace Marshall for a 41-yard gain on third-and-13 to give the Panthers first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.

On third-and-goal from the 5, Darnold had to roll to his right to avoid pressure. But was able to fire a dart to Moore for the score.

Darnold’s started the game 6-of-7 for 93 yards with a TD. That’s good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.