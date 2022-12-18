Sin City miracle: Raiders break tie with last-play defensive touchdown to stun Patriots 30-24

Getty Images

The Raiders and Patriots appeared headed to overtime when one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable plays in NFL history happened.

Las Vegas won 30-24 on the final play, a walk-off, 48-yard defensive touchdown by Chandler Jones.

The Patriots saw their playoff hopes take a serious dent as they fell to 7-7, while the Raiders improved to 6-8. It allowed the Raiders to avoid a fifth game of blowing a double-digit halftime lead.

With three seconds left in a tie game, New England faced a third-and-10 at its own 45. Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff up the middle for 23 yards, but as he was about to be tackled, he lateraled to receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers went backward, and, for some reason, tried to do a throwback pass to quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Chandler Jones caught it, trucked Mac Jones and ran 48 yards for a touchdown with no time left.

It was one of the most improbable endings in NFL history.

The Patriots had scored 21 consecutive points and seemed in firm control after trailing 17-3 at halftime. The Raiders already had blown an NFL-record four double-digit halftime leads this season.

But Las Vegas scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds to win it.

Keelan Cole caught a 30-yard pass from Derek Carr with 32 seconds left to complete a nine-play, 81-yard drive that took only 1:39. The play was reviewed, and it appeared Cole’s second foot was out of bounds when it landed. But replay decided it wasn’t definitive, apparently, and allowed the touchdown to stand.

The Patriots ran six plays after getting the ball back, but the sixth did them in.

Jones finished 13-of-31 for 112 yards, while Stevenson ran for 172 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards on 22 carries, while Carr went 20-of-38 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, which was a 16-yard pick-six by Kyle Dugger early in the second half.