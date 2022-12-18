Sin City miracle: Raiders break tie with last-play defensive touchdown to stun Patriots 30-24

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2022, 7:40 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Raiders and Patriots appeared headed to overtime when one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable plays in NFL history happened.

Las Vegas won 30-24 on the final play, a walk-off, 48-yard defensive touchdown by Chandler Jones.

The Patriots saw their playoff hopes take a serious dent as they fell to 7-7, while the Raiders improved to 6-8. It allowed the Raiders to avoid a fifth game of blowing a double-digit halftime lead.

With three seconds left in a tie game, New England faced a third-and-10 at its own 45. Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff up the middle for 23 yards, but as he was about to be tackled, he lateraled to receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers went backward, and, for some reason, tried to do a throwback pass to quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Chandler Jones caught it, trucked Mac Jones and ran 48 yards for a touchdown with no time left.

It was one of the most improbable endings in NFL history.

The Patriots had scored 21 consecutive points and seemed in firm control after trailing 17-3 at halftime. The Raiders already had blown an NFL-record four double-digit halftime leads this season.

But Las Vegas scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds to win it.

Keelan Cole caught a 30-yard pass from Derek Carr with 32 seconds left to complete a nine-play, 81-yard drive that took only 1:39. The play was reviewed, and it appeared Cole’s second foot was out of bounds when it landed. But replay decided it wasn’t definitive, apparently, and allowed the touchdown to stand.

The Patriots ran six plays after getting the ball back, but the sixth did them in.

Jones finished 13-of-31 for 112 yards, while Stevenson ran for 172 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards on 22 carries, while Carr went 20-of-38 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, which was a 16-yard pick-six by Kyle Dugger early in the second half.

135 responses to “Sin City miracle: Raiders break tie with last-play defensive touchdown to stun Patriots 30-24

  1. Patriots 24-17 against Packers in 4th quarter, loss.
    Patriots 24-17 against Raiders in 4th quarter, loss.

    To expect the defense of the “greatest defensive mind” to hold in 4th quarter when needed is like to expect Brady to fail to put offense in FG range to win with 90 seconds left.

    BTW, watch carefully how Belichick and McDaniel hugged each other.

  5. My Raiders didnt deserve to win that game but ill take it. Just one part of the pathetic puzzle that keeps us mathematically in and me suffering. Goes to show that aslong as the Raiders dont have a lead they can win. Mcdaniels playcalling got bailed out by another miracle.

  7. Wow. This kind of takes the sting away from The Bucs blowing a game against the Bengals. Jakobi Meyers should walk home after that.

  8. Yeah I think the clock just ran out on Patriots fans making fun of the buttfumble. This topped all of them. No words.

    Nice tackle attempt by Mac Jones too. 🤪

  9. That last play was absurd. And what was the deal with Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones? Chandler ran him over like he was a rag doll. BB must be incensed.

  10. Can’t win without Brady. Loser coach and franchise. Forever cheaters. Tainted history. Losers. Losers. Losers.

  11. This was no miracle, like many games the past month, it was just horrendous play and terrible coaching. The play in the NFL is mind-boggling bad. The defenses such as the colts, the buccaneers, the cowboys.. Historically bad. This is nothing to cheer about.

  12. The Patriots could have tried a record field goal attempt and gotten a better result than that. Good lord that was the biggest collapse I have seen the Pats make since the Miami Miracle back in 2018. Although Mac Jones putting up Cam Newton 2020 numbers did not help either. As much as I despise the Raiders they deserved the win today after piss poor play on every side of the ball today other than Stevenson, Folk, and Duggar. Had the Raiders on 4th down deep in their own territory and gave it up. On to the Bengals where hopefully Belichick realizes how to close out a game.

  14. Really starting to dislike Jones and that sucks. From his hysterics to that last “tackle” and playing scared. I can’t stomach seeing that crap.

  16. “The Jet’s Butt-Fumble is the dumbest moment in NFL history”.

    2022 Patriots: Hold my beer.

  17. Goodell strikess again!

    How does the media ignore this stuff? His foot was clearly out of bounds.

  18. Meyers should be cut. Dumbest thing in the history of the NFL. Stevenson should get an assist for stupidity as well.

  22. Who cares about superficial things like how Belichik and McDaniel “hug” each other?? Dumb. They were laughing and enjoying camaraderie before the game. People are so shallow these days to magnify every isolated video into magnitudes not accurate. Gimme a break!

  26. Belichick is a good coach but all his hired subordinates are horrible. Patricia has destroyed the offense and their special teams is awful. Joe Judge was a good Special Teams coach but hes coaching the QBs? Not sure what was worse Belichicks coaches, the NE offense, or that NY thought the raiders scored on that TD pass to Cole.

  28. Patriots would be a different team if Brady was still the QB.

    Buccaneers would be a different team if Belichick was their head coach.

  29. It wasn’t just that last boneheaded play that did the Patriots in,but I still would not want to be Jakobi Meyers rigjt now. Should have gone out of bounds after the lateral. Go tp overtime.

  30. Amazing! The pathetic Patriots somehow manage to create a new standard for pathetic!

    I would love to be a fly on the wall when Mr. Kraft has his end of season meeting with Billy Bellyache!

  31. Hahahaha, what a genius move, I guess you have to resort to crazy buffoonary when you have a noodle arm QB you dread going to OT with.

  34. Now THAT is what trying to play “hero ball” looks like.
    It also wasn’t bad seeing Mac Jones get run over like a Mack Truck.

  36. Wow…that was crazy.I’ll wait to get the full analysis from TB6 before I continue
    Here’s TB6 with the weather……

  37. Somebody must be blackmailing Jakobi Meyers. There’s no other explanation. Someone made him throw that game because you don’t make it to the pro level of any sport making decisions like that.

  40. I can only think that when Meyers received the safe lateral, his brain somehow switched to the lateral play you do on last play when behind. Any other explanation?

  41. Oh.So.Good!!! Need to hear the Scott Zolak radio call and then the BB presser to make this even better. The Pats tore that right out of the Jets playbook.

    What’s so amazing is that Chandler Jones is essentially wiped out in the first half of the play. He got up, which then leads him to be in the perfect position. A little life lesson there.

  43. nhpats2011 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    That last play was absurd. And what was the deal with Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones? Chandler ran him over like he was a rag doll. BB must be incensed.
    —-
    Embarrassing. I wonder if he cried

  44. Betting lines were fairly even on this one, with the imbalance at only 8% (58% of bets leaned toward Raiders against the -2.5 spread). This is one of the ~20% of cases where a questionable call went against the NFL’s betting partner interests.

  45. To expect the defense of the “greatest defensive mind” to hold in 4th quarter when needed is like to expect Brady to fail to put offense in FG range to win with 90 seconds left.

    12 38 Rate This

    +++++++++++++++++++

    To those who disliked my posts, remember “we will let Thomas run 100 yards” before 1991 SB against Bills? masterful game plan, is it what you have long believed?

    In late 3rd quarter and early 4th quarter, when Giants led 17-12, Belichick’s defense allowed Thomas running 9 yards and 31 yards to score TD, 17-19.

    Then Bill Parcel’s offense put on a drive of almost SEVEN MINUTES and scored a FG, 20-19.

    You know what, the WELL RESTED defense (played only 19.5 minutes the whole game) allowed Thomas running 11 and 22 yards that put Bills offense in FG range.

    That is the greatest defense mind in your opinion? honest as a man, please.

  47. harrytootsie says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    MERRY CHRISTMAS NEW ENGLAND LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!

    ——

    That’s the same reaction to your Cowboys today.

  48. thos77 says:
    December 16, 2022 at 9:01 pm
    Raiders will lose to New England as certain as the Sun rises in the East. Remember Colts/Rams/Chiefs/Cardinals. LV needs an attitude adjustment in 2023. Derek Carr probably needs to go. Should have hired Jim Harbaugh. That boat sailed….
    ———————
    You were saying?

  49. Horrible play people lost jobs and money… however again that tying TD was NOT in bounds it was OBVIOUS and the WWE (NFL) called it a TD. Happening over and over again… how can we have any confidence that games are not fixed to be competitive…. Gambling is a root of evil … Mr McMahon (Goddell) need to answer for this.

  50. nickfolesuggs says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    “The Jet’s Butt-Fumble is the dumbest moment in NFL history”.

    2022 Patriots: Hold my beer.
    —-
    Oh yeah… this topped it. By a lot.

  53. This game could’ve easily ended when Cole’s foot was out of bounds on that game tying TD. I would say this is more of a Merry Christmas to the Raiders fans than Pats fans!

  54. any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

  56. nhpats2011 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    That last play was absurd. And what was the deal with Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones? Chandler ran him over like he was a rag doll. BB must be incensed.

    Mac Jones was literally the last available player left to bring Chandler Jones down. If course he’s gonna try to tackle him.

  57. What a dumb call in a tie game. If they were losing, then OK but tied? OMG. Take it to OT. Wow. I hope Matt Patricia made that call so we can finally fire him.

  59. Myers is a FA this offseaon probably just threw away $40 million in 1 brain fart… feel for him he’s a good guy but so is Mark Sanchez

  60. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    Really starting to dislike Jones and that sucks. From his hysterics to that last “tackle” and playing scared. I can’t stomach seeing that crap

    ———-

    Not to mention BB’s defense gave up a TD when up with under 2:00 left in the game…..again. Just like BOTH SBs against the Giants

  62. longjohnpeter says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:45 pm
    This was no miracle, like many games the past month, it was just horrendous play and terrible coaching. The play in the NFL is mind-boggling bad. The defenses such as the colts, the buccaneers, the cowboys.. Historically bad. This is nothing to cheer about

    ////////////////

    You forgot the packers in the historically bad defenses.

  64. You never do the multiple laterals on the last play of the game of the score is tied, you only do it when you’re down. The genius, Hall of Fame coach should’ve known that

  65. The defense didn’t lose that game, Mr. Lee. Mental mistakes, really dumb ones, lost that game after the Patriots scored 21 straight to take a lead, which started with a pick six.

    Illegal procedure virtually ensured a three and out and gave the Raiders the ball with 2 and 1/2 minutes. Unless the receiver has a club foot, he was definitely out of bounds on the TD catch.

    The decision not to play for OT with 3 seconds left was idiotic and the execution of the last play even worse.

  66. Couple things here. The Pats offense is horrid. Mac Jones isn’t a starting NFL QB. Backup sure, but franchise QB, not a chance. This team is even starting to look poorly coached. Mac Jones couldn’t even trip the dude. This is the most hilarious thing I’ve seen in awhile. Best part? They’re still in the bottom of the AFC East.

  67. That was pretty bad by the kid. Who the hell was he even throwing it to? Epic fail by the Pats and Macaroni Jones was yelling @#$%$ again.

  69. Time to trade BB. No player on the roster is worth a 1, but somebody may give one for the coach on Medicare
    Would be a smart move

  70. Bwahahaha – clown show that is the New England patriots since the goat left for Tampa lol

    ——-

    Goat is 6-8 and can’t score with the same team he had the last two years. Why would that be? Does he suddenly suck? Do all his teammates suddenly suck? What’s the one thing that could have changed??? Oh yeah, the coach….

    Coaching matters. Brady sucks this year with a bad coach.

  71. So many things to comment on in this game. The clown show at the goal line in the first half ultimately cost them the game, but overall, it was just putrid. The first half was unwatchable. They clawed their way back into it and were in control when inexplicably they went into prevent defense against the Raiders and Carr who they been beating like a drum throughout the second half. If you give Carr time, he can hurt you, and he did. The pass rush disappeared in the last 2 minutes, I assume because they were playing prevent. Yes, the receivers foot was out of bounds when the Raiders tied it, but once it was clear they weren’t getting into field goal range for the win in regulation because there wasn’t enough time left, they should have just taken a knee. The fact that your players are running around on the field throwing laterals, as if they were behind and this was their only chance to win, is a lack of coaching by the offensive coordinator. Mac Jones is not seeing the field well. Bailey Zappe could have won that game, Regardless of whether he is the long-term answer. Bob Kraft is going to have to do something in the off season. You can’t come back with this next year. This was clutching defeat from the jaws of victory, and they clearly don’t trust Mac Jones. Bring back Brady or bring in Aaron Rodgers and let them be their own offensive coordinator if you have to. How could it be worse? It’s probably better this way because if they had made the playoffs, they’d be tempted to come back with the same thing, and I think they need to end this experiment.

  72. bajer says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

    42Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t known any sane human who can’t see right through Goodell’s cheating.

    They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years.

  76. Matt Patricia still thinks he can outsmart everyone
    ________________
    If he would unleash the pencil, things would turn around.

  77. Mac Jones is quickly making his name as the biggest whiner in the nfl without even accomplishing anything.

  81. William Lee says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:41 pm

    Patriots 24-17 against Packers in 4th quarter, loss.
    Patriots 24-17 against Raiders in 4th quarter, loss.

    To expect the defense of the “greatest defensive mind” to hold in 4th quarter when needed is like to expect Brady to fail to put offense in FG range to win with 90 seconds left.

    BTW, watch carefully how Belichick and McDaniel hugged each other.

    —————-

    Brady lost in the 4th quarter today with a team that Jameis Winston threw for 5K yards.

  82. That last play of the game by the Pats was a great chess move! Bill B is a chess grandmaster, right?

  84. As a pats fan well my oh my wasn’t quite expecting an ending like that rest assured it woulda been a toss up in extra time and prob fittingly end up in a tie … but hey lets toss it back to Mac n see wot happens huh ??? but please just tank for draft positioning n a whole lotta off season re-do might make up for the whole season boo boo as the team steps into the all time wot were ya thinking poo poo list .. well this would be the year to make the addition huh folks ?? holy smokes.

  85. Still wondering why they didn’t have a camera on the ground showing a better angle of the tying TD, they can usually show much better views than one from Sputnik

  86. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    I have a headache from laughing.
    ___________
    My throat is shredded from laughing so hard.

  88. Zach Wilson makes that tackle. Matt Jones lie down. Let’s call it the Nap tackle. Very Sanchezian tlawpick6. Haha.

  89. trumpisgoingtojail says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    Meyers should be cut. Dumbest thing in the history of the NFL. Stevenson should get an assist for stupidity as well.

    *****

    Yet another person obsessed with Donald Trump while Communists control the country. You have no idea what is happening. You’re completely focused on the circus and as long as you get your bread you’re happy. The same goes for ReligionIsForIdiots, who I imagine is one himself.

  90. nhpats2011 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:57 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    Really starting to dislike Jones and that sucks. From his hysterics to that last “tackle” and playing scared. I can’t stomach seeing that crap

    ———-

    Not to mention BB’s defense gave up a TD when up with under 2:00 left in the game…..again. Just like BOTH SBs against the Giants
    ——
    And 0 timeouts

  92. ladyjet says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:00 pm
    Time to trade BB. No player on the roster is worth a 1, but somebody may give one for the coach on Medicare
    Would be a smart move

    Tough to see that happen with a 71 year old coach

  94. What a great day Raiders win and Brady has 4 turnovers and loses….doesn’t get any better!!!

  96. Remember Jeff Van Gundy holding onto Alonzo Mornings leg? That should have been Jones. Do anything. Wow.

  97. They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years.
    ___________
    Never once heard you complain while the Patriots were getting every call known to man. Suck it up, kid. You lost and you’re still at the bottom of the division looking up.

  99. Game should have been over when the guy was clearly out on that TD. But, whatever, that happened. I do not for the life of me understand what happened to the Patriots players’ understanding of situational football. Did they not understand that the game was tied? Just stop and go to OT.

    And here I was planning to be happy that at least there were some calls for decent-length passes downfield. But what’s the point if the players have no idea what they’re doing? I’m not quite ready to say fire BB, but all the offensive coaching staff has got to go, period.

  102. zonedout100 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:56 pm
    nhpats2011 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    That last play was absurd. And what was the deal with Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones? Chandler ran him over like he was a rag doll. BB must be incensed.

    Mac Jones was literally the last available player left to bring Chandler Jones down. If course he’s gonna try to tackle him

    ———-

    You misunderstood….. I meant “what was the deal with the level of effort on the tackle”. He should have at least stuck his leg out and tripped him

  103. Based on their remaining schedule, thankfully, this horrid loss likely kills the Patriots playoff hopes.

    Seriously, who were they gonna beat?

    Three more installments left in this clown show.

  104. The most enjoyable ending since the “Miami Miracle”.
    All it needed was Gronk stumbling to the ground to make it more laughable.

  105. People criticize motor for not scoring last night bc of the uncertainty of a field goal…

    Why would you lateral in this situation… absolutely stupid play.

  106. That was hilarious no matter who you root for. Mac Jones getting run over like that is priceless. The Pats getting the rug pulled out from under them by the Raiders of all teams makes it even funnier.

  107. touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    bajer says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

    42Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t known any sane human who can’t see right through Goodell’s cheating.

    They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years

    ////////////// b

    I’m the sanest person ever, and I can’t see through Goodell’s cheating. I can see through your whining though.

  108. The TD was probably out of bounds – but it’s weird they didn’t have a better angle. With just one angle, it kind of looked like it – but it really wasn’t enough to overturn. Had they called it incomplete on the field, that would have stood also.

    Belichick’s teams have always been the best at situational football, but that’s really broken down this year. So many mistakes from that team now.

    Good win for the Raiders. They’re still in the mix.

  109. If I am Kraft, this is my question fir Belichick:

    Why were we so conservative on the second to last possession when we had a 7 point margin of error, only to throw ball security to the wind with no margin for error? That strikes me as odd risk management.

    Second question:

    Can Mac Jones exhibit the emotional control and keen decision making required of a championship QB?

  110. Remember earlier this season when Pats fans were bragging that they got Mac Jones when so many other teams passed on him? Lol.

  111. I guess that’s Bellicheck playing checkers while his team plays hit potatoe.
    Jones trucked ….priceless.
    LMAO!

  113. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    Really starting to dislike Jones and that sucks. From his hysterics to that last “tackle” and playing scared. I can’t stomach seeing that crap.

    *********

    I want to disagree with this. But I can’t.

    Sad truth.

  114. jokersc says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:00 pm
    Bwahahaha – clown show that is the New England patriots since the goat left for Tampa lol

    ——-

    Goat is 6-8 and can’t score with the same team he had the last two years. Why would that be? Does he suddenly suck? Do all his teammates suddenly suck? What’s the one thing that could have changed??? Oh yeah, the coach….

    Coaching matters. Brady sucks this year with a bad coach.
    ————
    I don’t think I was clear. Brady has declined this year. However, he won one Super Bowl and was a dumb all out blitz from going to the NFC championship game again last year. How have the Pats done in those 2.5 seasons. My guess is average to below average.

    Also for the people feeling hurt by the bad call – get over it. Happens in nearly every game. You have to win despite it. Besides the whole thing was about the most ridiculous play lol

  115. I got a funny feeling that everyone complaining about how gambling is “now” ruining the NFL had the Pats +2.5.

  116. remizak says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:15 pm
    Game should have been over when the guy was clearly out on that TD.

    ——————————-

    It would have been 3rd and 10, 37 second left to play with the ball on the NE 30. The game wasn’t over either way.

  118. Edelman needs to return and take over as OC.
    Or Head Coach.
    TB12 would return for him.
    Might as well.
    The Mac Jones Experiment is over.
    Fire the whole offense and offensive coaching staff this week.
    Except Troy Brown.
    See if you can convince the guys over at Harvard to get their 2022 offense back from winter break.
    Start them the rest of the season.
    Couldn’t be any worse.

  119. Miracle? More like dumbest play since the butt fumble. That was incredibly dumb. Just go down and give yourself a chance to win in overtime. You can try to give credit to one or blame the other but that was just dumb on those players out there. I highly doubt the OC called for the players to do that.

  120. isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    bajer says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

    42Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t known any sane human who can’t see right through Goodell’s cheating.

    They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years

    ////////////// b

    I’m the sanest person ever, and I can’t see through Goodell’s cheating. I can see through your whining though.

    21Rate This

    ——————-

    You’re liar if you claim that was a td.

    Is it really a lot to ask to not have cheating occur with Troy Vincent in the refs ear?

    There are still photos everywhere that show his foot on the chalkz

    Even the most crazed and permanently scarred Pats Hater would admit he only had the 1 foot in.

    What is the point of replay if 345 Park Ave is still willing to cheat so
    brazenly?

  121. QB of the future is already on the roster, his name is Bailey Zappe. He will win the starting job next year.

  122. I never saw a belichick coached team with such an awful ending. I know people are piling on belichick saying it was all Brady. Talented players always have the edge in importance, but Brady does not become Brady without belichick. His system works and would still work if he had the players. Fire belichivk the GM and keep belichick the HC.

  123. touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    bajer says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

    42Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t known any sane human who can’t see right through Goodell’s cheating.

    They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years

    ////////////// b

    I’m the sanest person ever, and I can’t see through Goodell’s cheating. I can see through your whining though.

    21Rate This

    ——————-

    You’re liar if you claim that was a td.

    ///////////////////////

    I never claimed it was a TD. I only claimed that you are a whiny little BB fanboy.

  124. There are plenty of things that NE did collectively we can chirp at, but blaming BB and MP the final play is not one of them.

    NE was playing for OT as evidenced by the run call. No NFL coach, player, or fan would have/could have ever imagined or expected that TWO players would decide on their own to attempt a lateral in that situation.

    This loss falls directly on a player, not on a coach.

  125. Two things the mouth breathers who think the ngl is rigged need to understand..1/ if you think it’s rigged and you hate it so much go watch soccer (oh wait you think nfl betting is big?…lol) 2/ it takes alot and i mean alot of people to keep a conspiracy going such as would be in a rigged nfl (go look at the studies in conspiracies)

    You hate the nfl so much.. get lost. Bye bye… we don’t need you

  127. Another game in which I felt neither team deserved it. Stupid all around. And I’m getting sick of the second year QB’s whiny on-field histrionics.

  128. ……holding onto Alonzo Mornings leg? That should have been Jones. Do anything…..

    //////

    Chandler would have just lateraled it to one of the several Raiders escorting him.

  130. OMG I’ll have thus on loop all week long. BILLS coaching staff really have their work cut out game planning for this in week 18.
    Thus is Bellicheck playing chess. Giving them something to think about.

  131. So answer this…what has the great and powerful Bill Belichok won since Tom Brady left??? Yes that’s what I thought. Another topic the NFL media won’t tackle.

  133. If anybody is clamoring about Cheating… especially if you are a Patriot fan… please.. please .. please…

    SHUT UP…

    For Crying out loud… the Patriots Dynasty started due to cheat type call.

    Tuck Rule ?? Please..it was a fumble…even more obvious than the blown call of the TD today…

    The problem is… Patriot fans have been so blinded by the long success that they don’t know how to handle all the crap that EVERY OTHER teams fans have always had to deal with.

  134. isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:34 pm
    touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    touchback6 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    bajer says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    any of you still taking the nfl seriously? how in the world is that a TD when the dudes foor is plain as day out ? every weeek more and more games are decided by refs- the fix is in gentleman- place your bets {wink}

    42Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t known any sane human who can’t see right through Goodell’s cheating.

    They literally change rules during a game to cheat NE. Been going on for years

    ////////////// b

    I’m the sanest person ever, and I can’t see through Goodell’s cheating. I can see through your whining though.

    21Rate This

    ——————-

    You’re liar if you claim that was a td.

    ///////////////////////

    I never claimed it was a TD. I only claimed that you are a whiny little BB fanboy.

    81Rate This

    —————

    Whiny? Begging a league to stop the cheating means someone is whiny? What adult would want a league that is obsessed with cheating a team or teams.

    There are people who don’t even watch much football who know you neee 2 feet down. It was a play that was reviewed. That’s literally why you review scoring plays.

    Why would you expect a commissioner of a sports league to spend almost 2 deecades with this garbage and consider it normal? No sports league has these things happen at this rate and applauding it is disturbing.

    Season tix since ‘78 in my family. No fanboy necessary. Just want fairnessa and rules followed.People like you who claim NE “gets all the calls” are full of it. This has been going on for years.

  135. Can you imagine what we’d be saying if Jeff Saturday was coaching the Patriots? We’d be saying it proves he’s not head coaching material. Sometimes we take ourselves too serious. However, the biggest mistake in the game was once again the refs. The Raiders receiver didn’t get both feet in the end zone on that pass. If I was evaluating the game, I’d say it was a great come from behind win by New England. The refs actually determined the winner. I’m glad I only watched the last quarter. I’m getting tired of wasting 3 hours watching two teams battle, but then the refs take a win from one team and hand it to the other. It’s getting old.

