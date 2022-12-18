Sunday Night Football: Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

The Giants won for the first time in five weeks, moving into the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture. Their 20-12 victory over the Commanders clinched a playoff berth for the Cowboys, who lost to the Jaguars earlier in the day.

The Giants are 8-5-1, while the Commanders fell to 7-6-1 but remain in the seventh spot in the playoff chase.

The Commanders scored a touchdown with 1:01 remaining on Brian Robinson‘s 1-yard run, but Terry McLaurin was cited for an illegal formation. Washington got two more chances, and both were incompletions.

Taylor Heinicke‘s fourth-down pass into the end zone was intended for Curtis Samuel, who had Darnay Holmes wrapped all over him with no chance to catch the ball. Holmes got away with pass interference with 48 seconds left, and the Giants escaped with a win two weeks after the teams tied 20-20.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay disagreed with the illegal formation call and the non-call for pass interference.

The Commanders still would have had to convert a 2-point conversion to tie it.

On a 2-point conversion in the third quarter, Heinicke hit Samuel in the end zone, but Jahan Dotson was cited for offensive pass interference for blocking Holmes. (McAulay agreed with that call.)

It was that kind of night for Washington.

Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the night, but it’s the only time the Commanders led. They trailed by 11 at halftime.

Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux starred for the Giants, with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble he recovered for a 1-yard touchdown.

Saquon Barkley had 87 yards on 18 carries, and Daniel Jones went 21-of-32 for 160 yards.

The Commanders had 99 more yards than the Giants, gaining 387. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson ran for 89 yards on 12 carries. Dotson caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

11 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

  1. Did you just seen an exciting play in an NFL game? There’s more than a 50% chance now that the play will get negated by something that is happening on the opposite side of the field. Hope you’re having fun!

  2. Not a Commanders fan but they straight got robbed by the officials. Doesn’t mean there have won, but the chance to take it to overtime is everything in a close divisional game in December on Sunday night football. I mean, give me a break.

  3. It is absolutely baffling to me how the NFL partnering with sports books and profiting from the legalization of gambling has coincided with officiating becoming absolutely atrocious and inconsistent…..

  6. Officiating in the NFL is a really poor product this season and it continues to get worse each week.

  8. Giants have been screwed by some bad OPI calls all year, so I’ll take it. I also wonder how Thibodeaux got poked in the eye but is not illegal hands to the face. Either way, Giants made fewer mistakes and weren’t great but a win is a win

  9. Yes, that 4th down pass at the end was DPI, but I agree with what Mike and Cris said in the booth… no official wants to make that call unless it’s beyond blatant. Samuel still had the opportunity to catch it after Holmes initially pinned his arms. These teams are evenly matched, and the NFC East is well positioned to make noise in the playoffs.

  10. The pass interference was so obvious – nothing even remotely subtle. Saying the game was rigged is more flattering than the real answer which is massive incompetency. A sky judge fixes this problem – this reoccurring problem.

