Sunday Night Football: Chase Young officially inactive; Leonard Williams will play

Getty Images

The Commanders officially ruled out edge rusher Chase Young. He is among their inactives.

Young tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021, but required a graft from the tendon in his left knee to repair his right knee. That made his recovery longer than normal.

But after returning to practice Nov. 2, Young still isn’t ready to play.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) also won’t play against the Giants in Sunday Night Football.

The Commanders’ other inactives are offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion), quarterback Sam Howell, offensive lineman Chris Paul and linebacker Scoota Harris.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams will return after missing last week’s game with a neck injury. He was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable for tonight.

The Giants’ inactives are quarterback Davis Webb, receiver David Sills, cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), cornerback Rodarius Williams, linebacker Tae Crowder, offensive guard Shane Lemieux (toe) and offensive guard Jack Anderson.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) both are good to go after questionable designations.