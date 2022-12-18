Taylor Heinicke’s touchdown throw has Commanders within 14-9

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke threw for only 55 yards in the first half. He threw for 81 on the Commanders’ first drive of the second half.

Heinicke’s 19-yard touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter completed a six-play, 91-yard drive. The Commanders chose to go for 2, and Heinicke hit Curtis Samuel in the end zone. But Dotson was cited for offensive pass interference for blocking Darnay Holmes.

Ron Rivera didn’t like the call, arguing with officials.

The Commanders then chose to try the extra point, with the penalty pushing Joey Slye‘s attempt to 43 yards, and he missed it wide right.

Washington trails 14-9.

Heinicke is 12-of-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown, with Terry McLaurin catching five passes for 65 yards.