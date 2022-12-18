Texans lead Chiefs 21-16 after Jordan Akins 12-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Last week, the Chiefs let the Broncos back in the game with some big turnovers.

The same thing is happening in Houston on Sunday.

With 1;25 left in the third quarter, the Texans have a 21-16 lead over the Chiefs after Jordan Akins‘ 12-yard touchdown catch.

It came on third-and-goal from the K.C. 12-yard line. The team was about to run a play on third-and-goal at the 7, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil had a false start.

Just like they drew it up.

The Texans had the ball because Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled when he was hit after making a catch in Houston territory. He was hit hard and after a review, the ball was determined to have been punched out with simultaneous contact — wiping off what was initially ruled as forward progress.

The Chiefs also helped the Texans down the field with a pair of third-down defensive penalties.

Houston may have just one win, but for the second consecutive week, the club is playing hard and giving a potential Super Bowl contender all it can handle.